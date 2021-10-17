 North Sports: Week in Review - Albuquerque Journal

North Sports: Week in Review

By Glen Rosales / For Journal North

BOYS SOCCER / Thursday

TAOS 3, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: Poi Cavalier scored twice to lead the host Tigers (6-8, 3-1 District 2-4A) past the Elks (8-8-1, 0-3-1).

LOS ALAMOS 4, MORIARTY 0: The visiting Hilltoppers (13-2-1, 4-0 District 2-4A) scored twice in each half to pull away from the Pintos.

GIRLS SOCCER / Thursday

ST. MICHAEL’S 9, WEST LAS VEGAS 0: It was a two-girl domination as Elsa Ranney-Smith and Grac Sandoval each scored four times with three assists for the host Horsemen (11-6, 6-0 District 2-1A/3A) against the Dons (4-7, 2-3).

ROBERTSON 5, SANTA FE PREP 0: Amor Montoya scored twice in the first six minutes and Molly Flure also scored twice, helping the visiting Cardinals (10-4-2 overall, 4-1 District 2-1A/3A) to blank the Blue Griffins (3-9, 2-4).

TAOS 6, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: Goalkeeper Jade Mares made three saves for the visiting Tigers (10-4-1, 2-1-1 District 2-4A) in a shutout of the Elkettes (3-14, 0-4).

LOS ALAMOS 4, MORIARTY 0: Laila Carter had two goals and an assist, and Tara McDonald added a goal and an assist as host Hilltoppers (10-4-1, 4-0 District 2-4A) beat the Pintos.

ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 5, SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 0: Lily Rittmeter scored twice with an assist to lead the host Phoenix (5-5-2, 1-0-1 District 3-5/1A-3A) past the Braves (0-17, 0-5).

EAST MOUNTAIN 4, MONTE DEL SOL 1: A late rally by the visiting Dragons (3-7-1, 0-1-1 District 1-1A/3A) was not enough against the Timberwolves.

VOLLEYBALL

ROBERTSON 3, ST. MICHAEL’S 1: The Cardinals (17-0 4-0 District 2-3A) got 26 kills from Jaylee Gonzales and 11 from Jadyn Jenkins, winning 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23 over the host Horsemen (13-4, 4-1), who got eight kills each from Rhegan Glidewell and Alana Overton.

SANTA FE HIGH 3, CAPITAL 0: Marisa Koroneos had 12 kills as the host Demonettes (9-7 4-0 District 5-5A) beat the Jaguars (5-9, 1-3) 25-20, 25-14, 25-12.

SANTA FE PREP 3, WEST LAS VEGAS 1: The host Blue Griffins (7-8 2-2 District 2-3A) benefitted from 28 Nicole Gonzales kills to beat the Dons (3-11, 0-4) 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 25-13.

POJOAQUE VALLEY 3, ESPAÑOLA VALLEY 0: The visiting Elkettes (12-6 3-0 District 2-4A) beat the Sundevils (8-11, 0-4) 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 behind 15 kills from Anica Urioste.

LOS ALAMOS 3, MORIARTY 2: Michelle Macias had 13 kills and Nadia Gallegos added 12 for the host Hilltoppers (12-5, 3-0 District 2-4A) in a 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 23-25, 15-7 win over the Pintos.

TEXICO 3, PECOS 0: The host Panthers (5-10 0-2 District 6-2A) were ineffective in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 loss to the Wolverines.

BOYS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE PREP 3, LAS VEGAS ROBERTSON 0: Yuto Oketani scored twice, leading the Blue Griffins (10-2-1, 3-0 District 2-1A/3A) over the host Cardinals (3-12-1, 0-4).

SANTA FE HIGH 7, LOS LUNAS 2: Alex Waggoner scored four times, playmaker Mike Wissman had a goal and five assists, and Henry Mazulis scored twice to push the visiting Demons (14-1, 7-0 District 5-5A) past the Tigers.

ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 13, CAPITAL 0: In a game ended at half time on the mercy rule, the visiting Jaguars (4-11-2, 0-7 District 5-5A) were powerless to stop the Bulldogs.

MONTE DEL SOL 2, ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 0: The host Dragons (4-5, 3-1 District 5-1A/3A) scored in each half to hold off the Phoenix (2-6, 0-3).

GIRLS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE HIGH 7, LOS LUNAS 0: Jazzi Gonzalez and Asha Smelser each scored three times as the Demonettes (15-1, 6-0 District 5-5A) handled the Tigers.

ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 10, CAPITAL 0: The host Jaguars (2-10, 0-6 District 5-5A) were no match for the Bulldogs.

ROBERTSON 10, SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 0: Amber Doss had five goals for the visiting Cardinals (10-3-2, 4-1 District 2-1A/3A), and Connie Brainard added two goals and three assists against the Braves (0-16, 0-4).

VOLLEYBALL / Wednesday

MENAUL 3, MONTE DEL SOL 2: The host Dragons (4-10 0-2 District 2-2A) put up a good fight in dropping a 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13, 15-9 decision to the Panthers.

MESA VISTA 3, MCCURDY 2: The visiting Trojans (6-7 1-1 District 5-2A) and the Bobcats took turns beating each other up in a 17-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-27, 15-13 decision.

BOYS SOCCER / Tuesday

LOS ALAMOS 10, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: Omar Hernandez made nine saves for the visiting Elks (8-7-1, 0-2-1 District 2-4A) but it was not enough to thwart the Hilltoppers (12-2-1, 3-0).

TAOS 1, MORIARTY 0, 1 OT: The host Tigers (5-8, 2-1 Distict 2-4A) scored in overtime to sneak past the Pintos.

GIRLS SOCCER / Tuesday

ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 0, MONTE DEL SOL 0 1 OT: Darkness halted the scrappy defensive battle between the Dragons (3-6-1, 0-1-1 District 3-5/1A-3A) and Phoenix (4-5-2, 1-0-1) after one overtime period.

LOS ALAMOS 10, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: Tara McDonald scored two goals and added four assists, and Laila Carter had two goals and an assist for the visiting Hilltoppers (9-4-1, 3-0 District 2-4A) over the Elkettes (3-13, 0-3).

ST. MICHAEL’S 10, SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 0: Elsa Ranney-Smith had two goals and three assists for the host Horsemen 10-4, 5-0 District 2-1A/3A) against the Braves (0-15, 0-3).

TAOS 1, MORIARTY 1, 2 OT: Marlen Stoessei’s second-half goal gave the visiting Tigers (9-4-1, 1-1-1 District 2-4A) a draw with the Pintos.

VOLLEYBALL

SANTA FE HIGH 3, MANZANO 0: The visiting Demonettes (8-7 3-0 District 5-5A) swept the Monarchs 25-19, 25-10, 25-13.

ST. MICHAEL’S 3, SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 1: The host Braves (9-8 2-2 District 2-3A) got 17 kills from Cameron Conners and 14 from Angelina Geissinger, but the Horsemen (13-3, 3-0) held on for a 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 win.

BOYS SOCCER / Monday

ST. MICHAEL’S 8, ROBERTSON 1: Oliver Rosales scored three goals with two assists for the host Horsemen (9-6-1, 2-1 District 2-1A/3A), and Trevor Erickson added two goals and two assists in the win over the Cardinals (3-11-1, 0-3), who got a goal from Aiden Muniz.


