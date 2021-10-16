Rio Rancho racks up fourth 50-point win

RIO RANCHO — Senior tailback Zach Vigil scored four rushing touchdowns to lead the No. 2-ranked Rio Rancho Rams to a 50-0 rout of visiting Atrisco Heritage Academy in a District 1-6A game Friday night.

The Rams (6-0, 2-0 in 1-6A) scored every time they had the ball on offense and also on a blocked punt, returned to the end zone by Isaiah Padilla for the second touchdown in the game, which ended with 5:32 to play in the third quarter via the 50-point mercy rule. It was the Rams’ third 50-0 victory this season and fourth win of at least 50 points.

Javas Maria caught an 8-yard TD pass from quarterback Dominick Priddy to get the scoring started 1:19 after it had begun.

After Padilla’s TD, Vigil went to work out of the backfield, scoring on runs of 3, 1, 40 and 26 yards — the final three on successive carries.

Backup quarterback Noah Nelson took the reins in the second half and, after the Jaguars (2-5, 0-3) went three-and-out, led a seven-play, 65-yard scoring drive, capped by his 9-yard run into the end zone.

Vigil finished with 147 yards on 13 carries. Priddy was 14 of 18 passing for 139 yards and no interceptions.

The Rams’ defense had interceptions by Christopher Fox and Lucas Lucero, racked up two sacks of quarterback Dean Marquez and limited the Jaguars to 6 rushing yards and 43 passing yards.

— Gary Herron

Rio Rancho Observer

CIBOLA 48, WEST MESA 7: At Nusenda Community Stadium, Nathan Lopez caught two touchdown passes and also intercepted two passes as the Cougars (4-4, 1-2 in 1-6A) stopped a three-game losing streak.

Cibola won a game on the field for the first time in 35 days, since Sept. 10.

Lopez caught a short pass and turned it into a 69-yard score 62 seconds into the game. Anthony Garcia added a 2-yard run later in the quarter for a 14-0 lead. Garcia added another short TD run in the second quarter, and Aden Chavez tossed a 13-yard scoring pass on fourth down to tight end Brayden Mummert. Cibola led 27-7 at halftime.

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 48, GRANTS 0: At the Academy, Michael Hulett returned a fumble for a touchdown, Dalton Lee returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Chargers (8-1, 3-0 in 5/6-4A) blanked the Pirates (1-7, 0-2) on Friday afternoon.

Quarterback A.J. Rivera threw for two scores, and running back Cole Conway rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

ALSO FRIDAY NIGHT: Clovis (3-4, 3-1 in 2-6A) blanked Manzano (1-6, 0-3) 28-0 at Wilson Stadium. The Wildcats are tied for second place in district with Eldorado … At Milne Stadium, Los Lunas (8-0, 2-0 in 5/6-5A) routed Valley (2-6, 1-2) 54-7. … In Moriarty, the Pintos (4-2, 1-0 in 2-4A) had a 53-6 victory over Pojoaque Valley (4-3, 0-1). … At the Wool Bowl, Roswell (3-5) scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 40.2 seconds left as the Coyotes edged visiting Artesia (5-3) 30-29 in a thrilling District 4-5A opener.