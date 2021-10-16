Road rage suspected in ABQ’s latest homicide

Albuquerque police say a man was shot in an apparent road rage incident Friday evening near Montgomery and Morris in Northeast Albuquerque.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

He said officers were dispatched to a crash involving a white Mercedes sedan Friday, just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles had been shot.

“According to witnesses, there were gunshots in the area and there was an argument (with) the occupant of another vehicle at the time of the gunshots,” Gallegos said. He said detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released and police have not said whether they have any suspects in the shooting.

There have now been at least seven homicides related to road rage investigated by APD since 2019, according to Journal records. Five of those occurred this year.

Nelson Gallegos Jr., 52, was killed on Oct. 6 when a road rage incident erupted in gunfire in front of a cafe at Old Town.

Prior to that incident, 26-year-old Taylor Lord was fatally shot June 30 on the West Side. Lord, the passenger in a pickup truck, was shot when he approached the other car after the near-crash by Eagle Ranch and Paseo del Norte. Police are still looking for the shooter in that case.



