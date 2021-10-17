Prep football roundup: La Cueva romps, closes in on title

La Cueva was quick and efficient Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Cabaniss ran for two scores, Aidan Armenta threw for three touchdowns, and the third-ranked Bears got in and out of Wilson Stadium with no issues in a dominant 48-7 victory over Santa Fe.

La Cueva (7-1, 4-0 in 2/5-6A) closes the season against Manzano and Albuquerque High. A win against the Monarchs on Friday night will clinch the district championship and a first-round playoff bye for the Bears.

Coach Brandon Back used his second-teamers extensively Saturday. Armenta was gone midway through the second quarter, as were many others after the score became 35-0 early in the period.

“It was about doing the little things right and that’s what our kids did all day long, regardless of who was in,” Back said.

La Cueva scored touchdowns on its first six possessions against the Demons (5-4, 1-4).

Myuh Robertson’s long kickoff return opened the game and set up the Bears at the Santa Fe 2. Cabaniss scored two plays later.

Armenta threw TD passes of 72 yards to Cruz Markham and 13 yards to Lucas Lopez, and Gabriel Buie added a 1-yard TD run, all in the first quarter.

Exodus Ayers took a short pass 59 yards for a TD for a 35-0 lead, and Cabaniss added a 45-yard TD run in the second quarter.

LA CUEVA 48, SANTA FE 7

Santa Fe 0 0 7 0 — 7

La Cueva 28 14 0 6 — 48

Scoring: Brandon Cabaniss 1 run (Dylan Chavez kick); LC, Gabriel Buie 1 run (Chavez kick); LC, Cruz Markham 72 pass from Aidan Armenta (Chavez kick); LC, Lucas Lopez 13 pass from Armenda (Chavez kick); LC, Exodus Ayers 59 pass from Armenta (Chavez kick); LC, Cabaniss 45 run (Chavez kick); SF, Martell Mora 40 pass from Luc Jaramillo (Molly Wissman kick); LC, Lucas Evans 29 pass from Cameron Dyer (kick failed). Records: LC 7-1, 4-0 in 2/5-6A; SF 5-4, 1-4.

First downs: SF 8; LC 13. Rushes-yards: SF 24-44; LC 18-149. Passing: SF 9-15-2—123; LC 12-23-0—281. Total offense: SF 167; LC 430. Punts-avg.: SF 4-29.8; LC 2-44.0. Fumbles-lost: SF 0-0; LC 0-0. Penalties-yards: SF 2-6; LC 7-47.

HIGHLAND 51, DEL NORTE 6: At Milne Stadium, Joziah Rodriguez rushed for four touchdowns, the defense forced six turnovers and Andres “Peanut” Delgado returned a kickoff for a score as the Hornets (2-6, 1-2 in 5/6-5A) routed the Knights (1-6, 0-2) in a district matchup.

ELDORADO 29, ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 15: At Nusenda Community Stadium, the Eagles (6-3) beat the Bulldogs (2-6) for the second time this season as four players had touchdowns for Eldorado in a nondistrict win over their 2/5-6A rivals. This game was hastily arranged late in the week.