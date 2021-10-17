 Former Lobo Kelati sets American 10K record - Albuquerque Journal

Former Lobo Kelati sets American 10K record

By ABQJournal News Staff

The new American record holder for running 10 kilometers in a women’s only race is a former University of New Mexico Lobo.

Weini Kelati set the mark Saturday at the Boston 10K for Women, the Boston Globe reported. She finished in 31 minutes, 18 seconds to take down by three seconds Molly Huddle’s national mark, also set in Boston in 2015. It was Kelati’s first race as a pro after winning two national titles and 13 All-America honors in cross country and track and field while at UNM.

Kelati, 24, dropped her training partner, Sharon Lokedi, and never looked back, rolling solo through the last 3 miles to win by 39 seconds, the Globe reported.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Former Lobo Kelati sets American 10K record
Featured Sports
The new American record holder for ... The new American record holder for running 10 kilometers in a women's only race is a former University of New Mexico Lobo. Weini Kelati ...
2
Yodice on prep football: Play concocted in August delivers ...
Featured Sports
Amidst all the craziness, it was ... Amidst all the craziness, it was largely silence that surrounded Aaron Ocampo on Thursday night. ...
3
Prep cross country: Kuykendall, West look championship ready
Featured Sports
By the time everyone returns to ... By the time everyone returns to this venue in three weeks and lines up again, Steven West of Sandia ...
4
Prep football roundup: La Cueva romps, closes in on ...
Featured Sports
La Cueva was quick and efficient ... La Cueva was quick and efficient Saturday afternoon.Brandon Cabaniss ran for two score ...
5
Idle United gets playoff help ahead of San Diego
Featured Sports
New Mexico United's playoff door has ... New Mexico United's playoff door has not slammed shut just yet.Coming off last week's ...
6
Lobo freshman Forsling adjusts to college, new country
College
Sebastian Forsling hasn't yet found his ... Sebastian Forsling hasn't yet found his go-to Albuquerque restaurant for pickled herring like he's u ...
7
Perez brothers highlight pro boxing's return to Albuquerque
Boxing/MMA
Brothers Abraham and Aaron Angel Perez ... Brothers Abraham and Aaron Angel Perez last fought on the same boxing card five years ago as amateur ...
8
Lobos get no offense, fall big to Colorado State
College
University of New Mexico freshman Luke ... University of New Mexico freshman Luke Wysong provided a meaningful and memorable highlight with a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown — his first ...
9
Aggies coach Martin: 'I feel bad for the football ...
College
LAS CRUCES - Doug Martin's job ... LAS CRUCES - Doug Martin's job at New Mexico State was listed as the fifth hardest FBS head coaching job in college football in ...