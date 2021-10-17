Former Lobo Kelati sets American 10K record

The new American record holder for running 10 kilometers in a women’s only race is a former University of New Mexico Lobo.

Weini Kelati set the mark Saturday at the Boston 10K for Women, the Boston Globe reported. She finished in 31 minutes, 18 seconds to take down by three seconds Molly Huddle’s national mark, also set in Boston in 2015. It was Kelati’s first race as a pro after winning two national titles and 13 All-America honors in cross country and track and field while at UNM.

Kelati, 24, dropped her training partner, Sharon Lokedi, and never looked back, rolling solo through the last 3 miles to win by 39 seconds, the Globe reported.