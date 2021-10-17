 Man fatally shot after fight in Phoenix; Suspect is detained - Albuquerque Journal

Man fatally shot after fight in Phoenix; Suspect is detained

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot during a fight in Phoenix.

They said 21-year-old Earl Harrison Begay was taken to a hospital Saturday where he later died.

Police received a report of a shooting about 9 a.m. and reported finding Begay with a gunshot wound.

Begay was involved in an altercation with another man who pulled out a gun as the fight escalated, according to investigators.

Police said the shooter was detained for questioning, but his name hasn’t been released yet.

The case has been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.


