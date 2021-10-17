 Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 11th time in 17 days - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 11th time in 17 days

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has reported 31 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the 11th time in the past 17 days.

The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,814 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,464.

“Contact tracers continue to find that many new cases of COVID-19 are due to family gatherings where people let their guard down and don’t wear masks,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “We have to remain diligent and do our best to follow the guidance of our health care experts.”

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Police: Colorado postal worker shot, killed by ex-girlfriend
Around the Region
Police have arrested an ex-girlfriend of ... Police have arrested an ex-girlfriend of a postal worker who was shot and killed while delivering mail in northern Colorado. The 26-year-old suspect, Devan ...
2
Trial starts in 1984 killing of girl shown on ...
Around the Region
A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate ... A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl wasn't even remotely considered a suspect to ...
3
Man fatally stabbed after I-10 road rage incident in ...
Around the Region
A man has been fatally stabbed ... A man has been fatally stabbed after a car crash and road rage incident in Tucson on Interstate 10, authorities said Thursday. Tucson police ...
4
Tempe Union to phase out having police officers on ...
Around the Region
Another major Phoenix-area high school district ... Another major Phoenix-area high school district has decided to stop having police officers assigned to its schools. The Tempe Union High School District' s ...
5
Tucson school district employee is indicted on fraud charges
Around the Region
An Arizona grand jury has indicted ... An Arizona grand jury has indicted a longtime school district employee in Tucson on fraud charges. Prosecutors said Joan Katz was accused of multiple ...
6
Navajo Nation reports 11 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 11 more COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Tribal health officials say the case total includes 83 delayed ...
7
Airman convicted of kidnapping, killing Mennonite teacher
ABQnews Seeker
Sasha Krause loved words. She loved ... Sasha Krause loved words. She loved learning and translating them into different languages. She loved reading them in nursery rhymes and assembling them into ...
8
'Radicalized' veteran gets time served for anti-police bombs
Around the Region
Bradley Bunn had a request after ... Bradley Bunn had a request after being arrested for building four pipe bombs he intended to use against any officers who tried to seize ...
9
Arizona virus hospitalizations remain on plateau below 1,800
Around the Region
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on ... COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on a plateau amid a gradual slowing of additional new cases and deaths during the current surge, according to ...