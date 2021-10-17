 Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar - Albuquerque Journal

Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — A man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside a Houston bar early Saturday, killing one and leaving two others wounded, authorities in Texas said.

Authorities detained one person near the scene but he is not believed to be the shooter, according to the Houston Police Department which is investigating the shooting.

The constable deputies were working extra security jobs at the 45 Norte Sports Bar when two of them responded to a witness’ report of a suspected robbery outside the business around 2:15 a.m., according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The two deputies were trying to arrest someone when another person ambushed them, Herman’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook. That man had an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire on them from behind, according to authorities. The third deputy was shot when he came to help.

One of the first deputies who was shot, Kareem Atkins, died from his wounds, according to the constable’s office. Atkins, 30, recently returned to work after parental leave and leaves behind a wife and 2-month-old baby, the statement said.

The constable’s office identified the other deputies as Darrell Garrett, 28, and Juqaim Barthen, 26. Garrett was shot in the back and was in intensive care after undergoing surgery. The office did not provide an update on Barthen’s condition, but Herman previously had told reporters that he was shot in the foot.

It was not yet clear whether the deputies returned fire, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.

Constables are licensed peace officers who perform various law enforcement functions, according to the Texas Association of Counties.

___

This version corrects the name of the bar.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Police: Colorado postal worker shot, killed by ex-girlfriend
Around the Region
Police have arrested an ex-girlfriend of ... Police have arrested an ex-girlfriend of a postal worker who was shot and killed while delivering mail in northern Colorado. The 26-year-old suspect, Devan ...
2
Trial starts in 1984 killing of girl shown on ...
Around the Region
A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate ... A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl wasn't even remotely considered a suspect to ...
3
Man fatally stabbed after I-10 road rage incident in ...
Around the Region
A man has been fatally stabbed ... A man has been fatally stabbed after a car crash and road rage incident in Tucson on Interstate 10, authorities said Thursday. Tucson police ...
4
Tempe Union to phase out having police officers on ...
Around the Region
Another major Phoenix-area high school district ... Another major Phoenix-area high school district has decided to stop having police officers assigned to its schools. The Tempe Union High School District' s ...
5
Tucson school district employee is indicted on fraud charges
Around the Region
An Arizona grand jury has indicted ... An Arizona grand jury has indicted a longtime school district employee in Tucson on fraud charges. Prosecutors said Joan Katz was accused of multiple ...
6
Navajo Nation reports 11 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 11 more COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Tribal health officials say the case total includes 83 delayed ...
7
Airman convicted of kidnapping, killing Mennonite teacher
ABQnews Seeker
Sasha Krause loved words. She loved ... Sasha Krause loved words. She loved learning and translating them into different languages. She loved reading them in nursery rhymes and assembling them into ...
8
'Radicalized' veteran gets time served for anti-police bombs
Around the Region
Bradley Bunn had a request after ... Bradley Bunn had a request after being arrested for building four pipe bombs he intended to use against any officers who tried to seize ...
9
Arizona virus hospitalizations remain on plateau below 1,800
Around the Region
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on ... COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on a plateau amid a gradual slowing of additional new cases and deaths during the current surge, according to ...