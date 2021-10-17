 Second body recovered after vehicle swept from Texas bridge - Albuquerque Journal

Second body recovered after vehicle swept from Texas bridge

By Associated Press

ST. HEDWIG, Texas — The body of a 52-year-old woman who drowned when the vehicle she was driving was swept from a bridge near San Antonio has been recovered.

The body was recovered from the vehicle in up to 10 feet of water Friday afternoon in the town of St. Hedwig on the outskirts of San Antonio, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The woman and a 5-year-old girl, whose names haven’t been released, drowned when the separate vehicles they were in were swept off the low-water bridge Thursday by a flash flood from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela.

The girl’s body was recovered Thursday. The names of the two have not been officially released.

“It’s just been a heartbreaking couple of days and an exhausting couple of days,” Salazar said. “I can’t say it more clearly, stay away from low-water crossings” during heavy rains.

The two were part of the same family that was in separate cars taking children to school. Four children and the man driving the other vehicle were rescued.

Neither vehicle has been removed from the creek and will remain there until the water recedes Salazar said.

The heavy rains from Pamela’s remnants deluged San Antonio, which is prone to flash flooding.


