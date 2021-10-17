 Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award - Albuquerque Journal

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

By Sylvia Hui / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

LONDON — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aimed at finding new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges.

Actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo were joining Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in handing out the awards at Alexandra Palace in north London.

Guests were asked to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit,” so Watson arrived wearing a gown made of 10 dresses from the charity Oxfam. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress made for her in 2011, while her husband wore a dark green velvet blazer and a polo neck.

William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the Earthshot Prize last year, inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” speech that challenged and inspired Americans to go to the moon.

The prize, to be awarded to five winners every year until 2030, is billed as the most prestigious of its kind. Each winner will receive a grant worth 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) to develop and scale up their ideas.

“There’s been lots of amazing ideas over the past decades but it’s the implementation that really counts, so that’s what this is all about. So it’s really a reason to be cheerful,” Thompson said.

In a pre-recorded short video, William said: “We are alive in the most consequential time in human history.”

“The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next 1,000,” he said.

“Many of the answers are already out there,” he added. “But we need everyone, from all parts of society. to raise their ambition and unite in repairing our planet.”

The finalists include a 14-year-old student who proposes using solar energy to replace charcoal to power millions of roadside ironing carts in India; a land-based coral farm in the Bahamas to restore dying coral reefs; a community project in Congo devoted to protecting gorillas; and a Kenyan enterprise that turns organic waste into fertilizer and insect protein for farmers.

The ceremony comes days ahead of the COP26 U.N. climate change summit in Glasgow, which begins on Oct. 31.

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Nob Hill Music survives economic hardship by selling old-school ...
ABQnews Seeker
60% of store's stock is vinyl ... 60% of store's stock is vinyl records
2
Ready or not, it's another disruption: 10-digit dialing
ABQnews Seeker
New rule needed to prepare for ... New rule needed to prepare for 988 national suicide hotline
3
NM native poised to step into CEO job at ...
ABQnews Seeker
From Silver City paperboy to one ... From Silver City paperboy to one of state's highest-profile positions
4
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, ...
ABQnews Seeker
An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, ... An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off ...
5
Early voting expands across metro area
2021 city election
20 locations open in Bernalillo County 20 locations open in Bernalillo County
6
Road rage suspected in ABQ's latest homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting linked to crash near Montgomery ... Shooting linked to crash near Montgomery and Morris NE
7
CYFD chief vows agency will protect tribal adoptions
ABQnews Seeker
Vigil, in first speech, also promises ... Vigil, in first speech, also promises to boost transparency, accountability
8
Funds flow to business-backed candidates for APS board
ABQnews Seeker
Large contributions fuel race Large contributions fuel race
9
Lincoln County News shuts with death of publisher
ABQnews Seeker
Jose Peter Aguilar Jr. dies at ... Jose Peter Aguilar Jr. dies at 77
10
Pilot killed, 2 injured in southwest NM plane crash
ABQnews Seeker
Former Grant County Republican Party leader ... Former Grant County Republican Party leader was pronounced dead at the scene