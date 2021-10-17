 N.M. couple killed in plane crash in Wisconsin - Albuquerque Journal

N.M. couple killed in plane crash in Wisconsin

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A man and wife from New Mexico were killed last week when their amateur-built airplane crashed outside of Waukesha, Wisconsin, according to media reports and preliminary Federal Aviation Administration data.

Randy Reimer, 74, and Susie Reimer, 70, died Tuesday morning when their GlaStar airplane crashed near a residential area in the small town. No additional injuries were reported on the ground, according to media reports.

A preliminary FAA report said the experimental plane crashed under unknown circumstances.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that they received notice at 9:41 a.m. from the FAA saying the agency had lost radio and radar communication with the plane. The sheriff’s department said the agency soon started fielding calls from citizens reporting a loud noise and debris from the crash.

The Reimers were the only people on board the plane, which crashed about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.

Fox6 News said the Reimers’ family told the Milwaukee affiliate that the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last summer, and they were in the area for a wedding.

The station reported that the couple was flying from Milwaukee to Salina, Kansas on their way back to Albuquerque, where the married couple lived.

WISN 12, the ABC affiliate in Milwaukee, said the Reimers’ son said his mom and dad had retired to Albuquerque from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

He said his father spent about 3 1/2 years building the plane.


