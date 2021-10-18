Oh no, CSU touts results on Twitter after win

After a convincing 36-7 win, Colorado State didn’t take long to post a video on its football Twitter handle in response to a quote that apparently provided bulletin-board material for the Rams.

CSU went with a nod to the Oh No Tik Tok challenge and featured University of New Mexico quarterback CJ Montes’ words told to the media on Tuesday that appeared in the Journal on Wednesday: “Schematically, we should run through these guys. What (offensive coordinator Derek Warehime) has for us, I think we should blow these guys out.”

The video included some of the CSU defense’s hits on Montes and others. The Rams (3-3, 2-0 Mountain West) held the UNM offense scoreless and to 79 yards, the fewest yards by any team in an MW game, as the previous low was 83 yards by UNM against Wyoming in 2018. It was the second-fewest yards in Lobo football history and it was the second-least allowed in CSU program history. UNM had just 66 yards of total offense on Sept. 17, 1988 when the Lobos lost to Texas 47-0.

The Rams beat the Lobos for the 11th straight time in the series.

“I think any time an opposing player probably gives you bulletin-board material, it makes for more emotions going into the game, of wow, why would he say such a thing like that?” CSU defensive end Scott Patchan said after the game. “What inclined him to say that? We had a little chip on our shoulder coming into the game, especially when somebody makes an arrogant statement like that.”

Montes, out of Paraclete High in Lancaster, California, threw for 11 yards on 3-of-19 passing with two interceptions and a fumble in his first collegiate start.

“CJ had a great learning moment on Tuesday,” UNM coach Danny Gonzales said. “You don’t say things in the media that come off as arrogant. You don’t say you’re going to run through somebody when you’re struggling. You don’t say those things. That’s arrogance. He’s a confident young man, but he’s got a lot of growing up to do, obviously.

“I should’ve prepared him better to talk to the media,” Gonzales continued. “That’s my fault. I should’ve either not let him talk because he’s a true freshman and he doesn’t know what he’s getting into yet. I take responsibility for his comments that he made on Tuesday.”

Montes started in place of senior Terry Wilson, who was ruled out before the game with a left, non-throwing elbow injury sustained last week.

Gonzales is hoping Wilson can return for Saturday’s game at Wyoming to help the Lobos try to snap a five-game losing streak.

Gonzales said he decided to keep Wilson out against the Rams on Friday.

“He’s a tough kid and wanted to play but I don’t think he would have been able to protect himself,” Gonzales said. “I think he was a little disappointed but we’re not going to put kids out there at a risk. We want to get Terry back for the rest of the year.”

If Wilson is not available, Gonzales said he will decide between Montes and sophomore Isaiah Chavez, who missed the first six weeks of the season and did not receive clearance from a concussion until Oct. 7.

Chavez, who led the Lobos to wins over Wyoming and Fresno State last year, saw some action against the Rams in the fourth quarter. He completed one pass on his only attempt for five yards.

WHAT WENT RIGHT: UNM freshman Luke Wysong came up big in the return game with 152 all-purpose yards.

Wysong, a former Cleveland High standout, scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 63-yard punt return.

He compiled 92 yards on kickoff returns.

The Lobos defense had a strong first half and overall stopped the Rams to force them to six field-goal attempts, with Cayden Camper making five of those.

WHAT WENT WRONG: For the second straight week, UNM’s offense was held scoreless. The Lobos were 2-for-12 on third downs.

With a lack of a passing threat, the Rams loaded up the box. Still, freshman running back Aaron Dumas led the Lobos with 68 yards on 14 carries.

NOTABLE: Montes became the sixth Lobo to start at quarterback in the 14-game coaching career of Gonzales, and Montes became the third freshman, and second true freshman, to start in that span. Each quarterback switch has been made due to injury.

HE SAID IT: “I think we’re going to be one stellar football team, but it all comes with time. Trust the process … You can’t get down on yourself. Obviously, losing sucks. Nobody wants to lose, but that’s part of it.” — UNM freshman wide receiver Luke Wysong on what he sees for the future of Lobo Football