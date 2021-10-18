UNM soccer snaps two-game skid

FRESNO, Calif. — Alexa Kirton scored an unassisted goal in the 74th minute to give the University of New Mexico soccer team a 2-1 Mountain West Conference win over Fresno State that snapped the Lobos’ two-game skid on Sunday.

Jadyn Edwards scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute to give the Lobos a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs tied it up 10 minutes later.

UNM (10-4-1, 5-2-1 MW) and Fresno State (7-5-3, 5-2-1) are tied atop the league standings.

New Mexico next plays host to Colorado College on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for its senior night.