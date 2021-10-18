Former APD officer, state rep launches campaign for sheriff

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

BY ELISE KAPLAN

JOURNAL STAFF WRITER

A 20-year veteran of the Albuquerque Police Department and former state representative has announced he will run for Bernalillo County sheriff next year.

Pat Ruiloba grew up in the Adobe Acres neighborhood of the South Valley, and he and his wife are raising their three children there. He joined APD in 1988 and rose through the ranks to detective before retiring in 2008, according to a news release.

Ruiloba, a Democrat, served in the New Mexico House of Representatives from 2015 to 2020 and was vice chairman of the Business and Industry Committee and then chairman of the Transportation and Public Works Committee.

“As a legislator, Ruiloba sponsored and supported legislation to secure millions in funding for equipment for Albuquerque area law enforcement and fire departments,” the release says. “He sponsored legislation, signed by the governor, to require specific training for school resource officers and provide increased funding for equipment and training for police departments.”

Since 2010, he has worked for the Albuquerque Public Schools Police Department as a civilian training school resource officers and school staff in restorative practices, according to the release.

Ruiloba is the second candidate to announce his candidacy for sheriff. Former BCSO Sgt. John Allen is also running.

“I will balance my commitment for a more effective, equitable, and thoughtful approach with a strong commitment to protect our community,” Ruiloba said. “I will focus on strategies to successfully prevent and respond to crime, including working to ensure our children are safe in school.”

The primaries will be held in June, and the general election will be held in November 2022.