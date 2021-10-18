West Side food pantry holds fundraising hike: Saturday, Oct. 23

JOURNAL STAFF REPORT

The Rio Grande Food Project will hold its annual Hike to End Hunger on Saturday.

The event raises money to support the organization, which is based on Albuquerque’s West Side and distributes about 54,000 pounds of food each month, according to a news release.

Participants can check in between 8 and 8:45 a.m. at Boxing Bear Brewing Co., 10200 Corrales Road, before departing at about 9 a.m. for a group jaunt along a 5.5-mile loop along the Bosque Trail. Walkers can also shorten their loop if they would like.

All hikes will finish at the Boxing Bear between 10 a.m. and noon, where $1 for every beer purchased will be donated to the project.

The upper trail and the Boxing Bear patio are both stroller-, kid-, and dog-friendly, the release said.

Those who don’t want to walk or hike can support the fundraiser at the brewery. Participants can make individual donations starting at $5 or can raise funds as a group or a company.

For more information, visit www.rgfp.org.