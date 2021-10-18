 Briefcase: Applause for NM companies - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Applause for NM companies

By ABQJournal News Staff

APPLAUSE

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 Hispanic Heritage Awards Friday. Award-winners and categories were:

  • Lifetime Achievement: Edna Lopez, CEO/president of Compa Industries and Hispano Chamber Herencia Founder; and Dan Lopez, former cabinet secretary at the Department of Finance and Administration, and president emeritus at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Both are longtime members of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.
  • Business Person of the Year: Steve Schroeder, CEO of Real Time Solutions, a 21-year-old software company headquartered in Albuquerque. In the past year, Schroeder’s company has partnered with the Department of Health to develop the state’s vaccine registration system.
  • Small Business of the Year: Chisolm Trail RV. The 25-year-old business is owned by Rosella Erin Chisolm, and offers professional sales, service and financing of recreational vehicles.
  • New Business of the Year: Modern Alchemist, a locally owned compounding pharmacy.
  • Health & Wellness Business of the Year: F45 Training, a global fitness community.
  • Technology Business of the Year: Ardham Technologies, a 15-year-old company that offers network management services.
  • Women-Owned Busines of the Year: Pregenzer, Baysinger, Wideman & Sale, a law firm that offers advice on matters involving estate planning, business planning, disability planning, guardianships and fiduciary litigation.
  • Arts & Culture Organization of the Year: Dual Language of New Mexico, an educational consulting firm led by Executive Director David Rogers.
  • Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Adelante, which offers a wide variety of programs for people with disabilities, seniors and people with disadvantages.
  • Native-Owned Business of the Year: Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, a land-grant community college that’s advised by an 11-member board of regents appointed by the following tribal entities: Jicarilla Apache Nation, Mescalero Apache Tribe, Navajo Nation, Eight Northern Pueblos, Southern Pueblos Council, Inter-Tribal Council of Arizona, Oklahoma Tribes, Northern Plains Tribes and the SIPI Student Senate.
  • Immigrant-Owned Business of the Year: SOMBRA USA, which manufactures over-the-counter health and beauty products.

