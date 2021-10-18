 Person killed after being struck by vehicle early Monday - Albuquerque Journal

Person killed after being struck by vehicle early Monday

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle near northbound Interstate 25 and Mountain NE early Monday morning.

Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded to the area near 5 a.m.

The individual died at the scene. Police didn’t release any additional details about the investigation.

Jewell said later Monday morning that New Mexico State Police was going to be leading the investigation into the crash. Northbound I-25 was temporarily shut down after the wreck.


