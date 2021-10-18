 BCSO investigating possible homicide near Northwest Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO investigating possible homicide near Northwest Albuquerque

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigate a suspicious death near Paradise and Golf Course NW. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis / Albuquerque Journal)

Homicide detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person died at a home near the Desert Greens Golf Course.

Jayme Fuller, a BCSO spokeswoman, said around 9 a.m. Albuquerque Fire Rescue called BCSO deputies to the 5000 block of Fairfax NW, near Paradise and Golf Course NW. AFR had responded to a call “of an individual that had reportedly fallen,” she said.

She said when deputies arrived the individual was dead.

“Due to the suspicious nature of death, BCSO Homicide was called to the scene and they are currently investigating it as a homicide,” Fuller said. “We will be releasing more details once they are available.”


