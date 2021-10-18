 NM enacts crisis standards for hospitals - Albuquerque Journal

NM enacts crisis standards for hospitals

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Bayley Legarreta, a patient care technician, Woody Payne, a registered nurse, Juany Linden, a respiratory therapist, and others turn over a COVID-19 patent to help move oxygen to different parts of his body in the ICU at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, Monday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico activated crisis standards of care in its hospitals Monday — a step that typically allows the rationing of care if needed to keep up with the influx of patients.

State Department of Health officials announced the order Monday afternoon.

Activation of the standards come as health officials and hospital leaders have repeatedly warned of high patient volumes at hospitals in New Mexico, exacerbated by the influx of COVID-19 patients.

They say they are treating more patients partly because many people delayed their care earlier in the pandemic and now are showing up sicker, requiring emergency care or hospitalization.

The state last invoked crisis standards of care in December — an order health officials said allowed the rationing of health care if the demand for ventilators or other care exceeds the supply. The crisis standards also meant doctors and nurses could be called on to perform duties outside their normal area of expertise, such as a pediatrician who’s asked to treat adults.


