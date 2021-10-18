 Financial planner picked to fill Democratic House vacancy - Albuquerque Journal

Financial planner picked to fill Democratic House vacancy

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Democrat Sarah Liguori will fill a vacant seat in the Arizona House of Representatives, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors decided Monday.

Liguori will hold the District 28 seat formerly held by Aaron Lieberman, a Democrat who resigned to focus on his campaign for governor.

Liguori, a 38-year-old Tucson native, has worked in financial planning and commercial real estate. She’s running in next year’s election to keep the seat. The 28th District in North Phoenix and Paradise Valley is the most competitive in the state, though the boundaries will change during the ongoing redistricting process.

“I have loved living in Legislative District and am proud of the work we have done to elect amazing Democrats,” Liguori said in a statement. “I look forward to this opportunity and strive to provide positive change to all people of Arizona.”

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, a Republican, said in a statement that Liguori stood out for her private sector background and “an eye to the future of our state.”


