 US formally removes Colorado River fish's endangered status - Albuquerque Journal

US formally removes Colorado River fish’s endangered status

By James Anderson / Associated Press

DENVER — The humpback chub, a rare fish found only in the Colorado River basin, has been brought back from the brink of extinction after decades of protection, though work must continue to ensure its survival, federal authorities said Monday in reclassifying the species from endangered to threatened status.

The fish, which gets its name from a fleshy bump behind its head, was first listed as endangered in 1967, its habitat severely disrupted by dam construction. Its numbers also declined with the introduction of predatory, non-native aquatic species.

Its change in status formally takes effect Nov. 17 under a rule published Monday in the Federal Register by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Environmentalists oppose the endangered status delisting. They argue the humpback chub’s future remains in peril as a megadrought, largely attributable to climate change, diminishes flows in the Colorado River basin, which includes seven Southwestern U.S. states and Mexico.

The delisting comes two months after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared an unprecedented water shortage on the river. It also follows a July Fish and Wildlife proposal to move another rare Colorado River fish, the razorback sucker, from endangered status to threatened.

Jen Pelz, Wild Rivers Program director at the environmental group WildEarth Guardians, said in a statement that it was “perplexing that the (U.S. Interior Department) would be going to so much trouble to reclassify these endangered fish at a time when so much uncertainty exists regarding climate change and the ability to continue to fund the suite of heroic measures it undertakes annually for these species to survive.”

Both the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Reclamation are part of the Interior Department.

The government considers a species “endangered” if it is in danger of extinction in all or much of its historical habitat. Protections are kept for “threatened” species, and that status means biologists can take steps to improve the overall population even if some of the fish might be hurt.

Fish and Wildlife said it finalized another rule to ensure that work with other parties — including private, state, tribal and federal agencies — continues to maintain its existing habitat and diminish the threat from predators and drought-induced water flows, among other preservation efforts.

The largest population of the humpback chub is in the Grand Canyon, with more than 12,000 adult fish. Four smaller wild populations are upstream of Lake Powell in Utah and in Colorado canyons. The species thrives in rocky waterways with swift currents but needs warm and muddy water to spawn.

The fish once had a broader range, but the construction of the Flaming Gorge Dam in Wyoming and Hoover Dam on the Nevada-Arizona border led to two other populations of the species becoming extinct. An eighth population in Dinosaur National Monument also is considered gone.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Auto Draft
Around the Region
The humpback chub, a rare fish ... The humpback chub, a rare fish found only in the Colorado River basin, has been brought back from the brink of extinction after decades ...
2
Financial planner picked to fill Democratic House vacancy
Around the Region
Democrat Sarah Liguori will fill a ... Democrat Sarah Liguori will fill a vacant seat in the Arizona House of Representatives, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors decided Monday. Liguori will ...
3
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes
Around the Region
Texas is poised to become the ... Texas is poised to become the latest and most populous state to tighten restrictions on transgender athletes in public high school sports. State lawmakers ...
4
Project aims to preserve an Arizona tribe's cultural history
Around the Region
Hidden away in Christmas Tree Pass ... Hidden away in Christmas Tree Pass near the Arizona-Nevada border, more than 700 petroglyphs can be found at Grapevine Canyon. The petroglyphs, which were ...
5
Tempe may rename streets, parks named for Klan members
Around the Region
Tempe will consider renaming parks and ... Tempe will consider renaming parks and streets named after former community leaders who were recently discovered to have been dues-paying members of the Ku ...
6
Second body recovered after vehicle swept from Texas bridge
Around the Region
The body of a 52-year-old woman ... The body of a 52-year-old woman who drowned when the vehicle she was driving was swept from a bridge near San Antonio has been ...
7
Arizona reports 2,482 additional COVID cases, 9 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona on Saturday reported 2,482 additional ... Arizona on Saturday reported 2,482 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine more virus deaths as pandemic metrics showed continued slowing of the current surge ...
8
In South Texas, aging water system meets growing population
Around the Region
On a scorching afternoon in South ... On a scorching afternoon in South Texas, Sonia Lambert looked out at an open-air canal that carries mud-green water from the Rio Grande to ...
9
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at ...
Around the Region
A man with an AR-15-style rifle ... A man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside a Houston bar early Saturday, killing one and leaving two others wounded, authorities ...