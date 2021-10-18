 FAA: Small plane crashes in Pima County; No survivors found - Albuquerque Journal

FAA: Small plane crashes in Pima County; No survivors found

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — The wreckage of a small plane has been located in Pima County and there appears to be no survivors, authorities said Monday.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said they issued an alert Sunday about an overdue aircraft last seen southeast of Kitt Peak.

They said a Tucson Police helicopter spotted the wreckage of a single-engine Rockwell Commander 112 about 20 miles southwest of Ryan Airfield around 9 p.m.

Police said the helicopter landed to search for survivors of the crash and none were located.

It’s believed the pilot was the only person aboard the plane, according to the FAA.

The name of the pilot wasn’t immediately released.

It also was unclear who owned the plane, where it took off from and where it was headed before going down.

TV footage showed the charred wreckage in a desert area.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.


