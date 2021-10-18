 Suspect in sexual assault by ASU campus remains at large - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect in sexual assault by ASU campus remains at large

By Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.

An ASU crime alert said the victim reported the assault Sunday morning near a parking structure on the Tempe campus.

Both Tempe and campus police searched but were unable to locate a suspect.

Investigators say the victim was in between the Packard parking structure and the Hyatt House Tempe hotel when a man approached her from behind.

The victim described being held by a “metal knife-like object to her throat.” The suspect then took her to a spot nearby and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say he pressed a “gun-like object” into her back before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as dark-skinned, at least 5′8″ and with short curly hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jean shorts with a belt. He should be considered armed.


