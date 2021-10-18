Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 12th time in 17 days

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has reported 58 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the 12th time in the past 17 days.

The latest numbers released Sunday pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,464.

“If you travel, please wear a mask in public and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Contact tracers continue to find that many of the new COVID-19 cases are due to family gatherings where people do not wear masks,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.