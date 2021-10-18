 NM firm prepares to market cell-signal booster - Albuquerque Journal

NM firm prepares to market cell-signal booster

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

This NASA mock up of the cell-signal boosting device shows a couple using the circular-shaped booster to make a phone call and increase laptop connectivity in a remote location. (NASA via ORC Tech)

A lightweight, portable cell-signal booster recently got a boost of its own from testing by Sandia National Laboratories, which confirmed the device can hike phone reception by up to 20%.

Sandia helped New Mexico startup ORC Tech LLC try out different prototypes for its device this summer through the New Mexico Small Business Assistance Program, which allows the national laboratory to provide technical assistance to small businesses at no cost to them. And now, with the Sandia test results in hand, ORC Tech – or Optical Radio Communications Technology – is ready to manufacture its first batch of up to 300 signal-boosting devices, said John Chavez of the New Mexico Startup Factory, which helped launch the company last fall.

“We’re going to market next year,” Chavez said. “It will be a soft launch. We’ll start out with a small batch of 200-300 units that we’ll sell and send out for testing.”

ORC Tech licensed its technology from NASA Johnson Space Center, which designed it as a collapsible, lightweight, portable tool to improve communications for astronauts in space.

ORC Tech Chief Technology Officer Joshua Benavidez discovered it while participating in a NASA entrepreneurial program to commercialize new technology. He envisioned turning it into a compact, foldable sheet that consumers on Earth could stuff in a backpack or store in a vehicle and then stretch out when needed to augment reception in remote locations. The signal boost comes from conductive material woven into fabric, basically providing a flexible antennae that doesn’t require batteries, electrical outlets or any other power.

Over the summer, Sandia engineers tested different types of conductive thread, fabric and geometric designs to determine the best combination to augment cell signals. Those efforts showed that a circular design with two rings of conductive thread on the inner and outer radius boosted reception by nearly 15 decibels, offering the equivalent of nearly two extra signal bars on a cell phone, said the project’s lead engineer, Stephen Neidigk.

“We found that if we added a third ring, we could get even better performance,” Neidigk said.

Sandia expects to continue working with ORC Tech next year to further improve the design.

Summer interns assisted this year, said Sandia electrical engineer John McVay.

“We were able to design, fabricate and confirm product performance, while also mentoring summer interns, who got practical experience,” McVay said. “It’s a win-win.”

ORC Tech will use a contract manufacturer for its first batch of cell boosters, Chavez said. Once the company fully establishes its manufacturing process, it will make its own product at an industrial park at Ohkay Owingeh, north of Espanola, thanks to an investment in ORC Tech by the Pueblo-owned development company Tsay Corp.

“We’re already seeing a lot of interest and demand for this product, based on market surveys,” Chavez said.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM firm prepares to market cell-signal booster
ABQnews Seeker
A lightweight, portable cell-signal booster recently ... A lightweight, portable cell-signal booster recently got a boost of its own from testing by Sandia N ...
2
ABQ startup builds AI system to monitor satellites
ABQnews Seeker
The Air Force Research Laboratory is ... The Air Force Research Laboratory is betting $750,000 on a new system that Albuquerque-based data an ...
3
NM enacts crisis standards for hospitals
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico activated crisis standards of ... New Mexico activated crisis standards of care in its hospitals Monday — a step that typically allows the rationing of care if needed to ...
4
BCSO investigating possible homicide near Northwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives with the Bernalillo County ... Homicide detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a person died at a home near the Desert Greens Golf Course. Jayme ...
5
Person killed after being struck by vehicle early Monday
ABQnews Seeker
A person was killed after being ... A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle near northbound Interstate 25 and Mountain NE early Monday morning. Officer Chase Jewell, an ...
6
NMSU leads the way in managing carbon for the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trees and plants are nature's best ... Trees and plants are nature's best ally for capturing and sequestering carbon dioxide, and New ...
7
Haaland's mother, a Navy vet and longtime civil servant, ...
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's mother, ... U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's mother, Mary Toya, a longtime civil servant and U.S. Navy vete ...
8
Haaland completes 125th Boston Marathon
ABQnews Seeker
Stansbury pushes renewable energy for Puerto ... Stansbury pushes renewable energy for Puerto Rico
9
West Side food pantry holds fundraising hike: Saturday, Oct. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Brewery donating $1 for every beer ... Brewery donating $1 for every beer sold during event