 NM adapts to drought in Colorado River Basin - Albuquerque Journal

NM adapts to drought in Colorado River Basin

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Animas River in Farmington is part of the Colorado River Basin system. New Mexico water officials told a Congressional panel last week that the Colorado River Basin states need to adapt to extreme drought and include tribes in water decisions. (Anthony Jackson/Albuquerque Journal)

The Colorado River Basin states need to adapt to extreme drought, prepare for a more arid climate, and include tribes in water decisions, New Mexico water officials told a Congressional panel Friday.

The basin serves 40 million people in seven states.

New Mexico State Engineer John D’Antonio said water managers should find a way to balance scientific data and legal obligations as the basin enters a third decade of drought.

“The system will need to be addressed not only for worse drought than we have experienced today, but also for shortened wet periods, from an infrastructure and public health and safety standpoint,” D’Antonio told a House Natural Resources subcommittee.

San Juan-Chama Project water diverted from the Colorado boosts natural river flows along the Rio Grande in New Mexico.

But the state received about 40% less than expected from that project this year.

New Mexico is entitled to an 11% share of Colorado River water, and currently uses about half of that allocation.

D’Antonio said the state’s future plans to “develop” those water rights include initiatives like the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared the first-ever Colorado River water shortage earlier this year. Arizona, Nevada and Mexico are expected to receive less water next year as a result.

Reclamation is also supplementing Lake Powell levels this year by releasing nearly 59 billion gallons from Navajo Reservoir in New Mexico, Blue Mesa in Colorado and Flaming Gorge in Utah and Wyoming.

Daryl Vigil, the Jicarilla Apache Nation’s water administrator, said that now is a “pivotal moment in time” to include tribes in management decisions.

The 30 basin-area tribes have about 25% of Colorado River water rights.

“We don’t have to recreate the wheel, in terms of a (management) model,” Vigil said.

He pointed to renegotiations of water compacts in the Columbia River Basin. Tribes were recognized as decision-makers on equal footing with state and federal governments, instead of being consulted after the sharing agreements were finalized.

“(Tribes) have experienced not only hundreds but thousands of years of sustainable and adaptive living,” Vigil said. “We understand the importance of honoring the very things that keep us alive.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM firm prepares to market cell-signal booster
ABQnews Seeker
A lightweight, portable cell-signal booster recently ... A lightweight, portable cell-signal booster recently got a boost of its own from testing by Sandia N ...
2
ABQ startup builds AI system to monitor satellites
ABQnews Seeker
The Air Force Research Laboratory is ... The Air Force Research Laboratory is betting $750,000 on a new system that Albuquerque-based data an ...
3
NM adapts to drought in Colorado River Basin
ABQnews Seeker
The Colorado River Basin states need ... The Colorado River Basin states need to adapt to extreme drought, prepare for a more arid climate, and include tribes in water decisions, New ...
4
NM enacts crisis standards for hospitals
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico activated crisis standards of ... New Mexico activated crisis standards of care in its hospitals Monday — a step that typically allows the rationing of care if needed to ...
5
BCSO investigating possible homicide near Northwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives with the Bernalillo County ... Homicide detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a person died at a home near the Desert Greens Golf Course. Jayme ...
6
Person killed after being struck by vehicle early Monday
ABQnews Seeker
A person was killed after being ... A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle near northbound Interstate 25 and Mountain NE early Monday morning. Officer Chase Jewell, an ...
7
NMSU leads the way in managing carbon for the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trees and plants are nature's best ... Trees and plants are nature's best ally for capturing and sequestering carbon dioxide, and New ...
8
Haaland's mother, a Navy vet and longtime civil servant, ...
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's mother, ... U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's mother, Mary Toya, a longtime civil servant and U.S. Navy vete ...
9
Haaland completes 125th Boston Marathon
ABQnews Seeker
Stansbury pushes renewable energy for Puerto ... Stansbury pushes renewable energy for Puerto Rico