Tech giant planning cargo facility at Sunport

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

A sign for the city’s Air Cargo Center near the Albuquerque International Sunport. The center is near the site of a 30,750-square-foot air cargo facility that Amazon plans to develop in Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Amazon is looking to expand its presence in New Mexico by building a 30,000-square-foot air cargo facility at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

A ground lease and development agreement between the technology giant and Albuquerque’s Aviation Department was formally introduced to City Council Monday evening. If approved, the agreement would allow Amazon to build an air cargo facility to house its operations at the Sunport, according to the city.

“This is the latest in a string of exciting wins for the Sunport, bringing new forms of economic development to our community,” said Nyika Allen, director of aviation for the city, in a prepared statement.

Amazon has made a series of investments in Albuquerque over the last year and a half. Last May, the Seattle-based company announced it would develop its first fulfillment center in New Mexico on Albuquerque’s West Side. Amazon officials said previously that the five-story, $2.5 million fulfillment center would open its doors by the end of 2021. This March, Amazon announced that it is building a separate 270,000-square-foot sorting center on the same campus, near Atrisco Vista Boulevard and Interstate 40.

Earlier this month, a permit for a 30,750-square-foot facility at 3724 Spirit Drive SE was filed with the city’s planning department. The Sunport has confirmed that the permit, with the owner listed as “Project Bronco,” was for the cargo facility.

Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards declined comment beyond a prepared statement saying that the company hasn’t signed a lease for the site yet, but is “actively exploring options locally.”

“Our commitment with developers is to be a good neighbor, assess how we can invest, create jobs and integrate well into the community,” Hards said in an email.

Sunport spokeswoman Stephanie Kitts said in an email that the city has been pursuing this project for a few years, as the Sunport’s current cargo facility is at capacity. Because Amazon is building the facility, it would be used exclusively by the company and built on the company’s timeline, Kitts confirmed.

Kitts declined comment on the number of jobs that would be associated with the project, but said the city is optimistic it will be an economic driver for the city and a revenue driver for the Sunport.

“We’re looking forward to working with Amazon to create more local jobs made possible by the intermodal transportation hub at the Sunport,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller in a prepared statement.

 


