Data center operator selects ABQ for new headquarters

A Maryland-based data center operator is moving its headquarters to Albuquerque, according to city officials.

The city announced Monday that ADACEN LLC is moving to Albuquerque to expand development and testing of new technologies designed to make the data center industry more eco-efficient.

The company has signed a lease agreement with the city for a former Federal Aviation Administration building at the Albuquerque International Sunport. The Albuquerque City Council was expected to vote on the lease approval at its Monday meeting. In addition to leasing the building, ADACEN plans to remodel and update the building.

ADACEN plans to use its Albuquerque headquarters, located at the Sunport, as a test and evaluation site for new technologies that emphasize the use of renewable energies and computer cooling techniques, according to a news release from the city. The new technology is designed to vastly reduce the amount of water required to operate a typical data center.

The company expects to employ approximately 20 employees in the Albuquerque area within its first year of operation, according to the release. As the company grows over the next several years, that figure could rise to about 100.

“ADACEN sees the tremendous growth opportunities that Albuquerque has to offer in both the tech and renewable energy sectors and we appreciate its investment in our city as it works to revolutionize the data center industry by making it more environmentally friendly,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a prepared statement.