Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Oct. 25, 2021

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections.

For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit www.cabq.gov/environmentalhealth/food-safety/restaurant-inspection-results.

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Diersen Charities, 2331 Menaul NE (Oct. 15)

Speedway, 924 Rio Grande NW (Oct. 15)

Starbucks, 1000 Rio Grande NW (Oct. 15)

Burger King, 1000 Rio Grande NW (Oct. 15)

Old Town Pizza Parlor, 108 Rio Grande NW (Oct. 15)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Albuquerque East, 10501 Copper Pointe NE (Oct. 15)

Spur Line Supply Co., 800 20th NW (Oct. 15)

Plata Coffee, 1909 Bellamah NW (Oct. 14)

Paxton’s, 1909 Bellamah NW (Oct. 14)

NM Melt, 1909 Bellamah NW (Oct. 14)

TeaSu Drinks & Desserts, 5010 Cutler NE (Oct. 14)

Krispy Kreme, 2270 Wyoming NE (Oct. 14)

Kathryn House, 2020 White Cloud NE (Oct. 14) – assisted living

Albertsons, 6200 Coors NW (Oct. 14)

Preferred Assisted Living, 3200 Candlelight NE (Oct. 14)

AFC Sushi, 6200 Coors NW (Oct. 14)

Milestone Montessori Preschool, 8022 Chico NE (Oct. 14)

Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria NE (Oct. 14)

Na’Teavo, 10000 Coors Bypass NW (Oct. 13)

Two Boys Donuts, 6400 Holly NE (Oct. 13)

The Jerky Shop Cafe, 10000 Coors Bypass NW (Oct. 13)

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 103 Hospital Loop NE (Oct. 13)

Manuel’s Food Market, 601 Edith NE (Oct. 13)

HoneyBaked of Albuquerque, 5307 Menaul NE (Oct. 13)

Corrales International School, 5500 Wilshire NE (Oct. 13)

Night N Gail Home Care Services, 7621 Prospect NE (Oct. 13)

Precious Moments Learning Center, 9555 Osuna NE (Oct. 13)

Blake’s Lotaburger, 777 Rio Grande NW (Oct. 13)

Monica’s El Portal Restaurant, 321 Rio Grande NW (Oct. 13)

St. Therese Catholic Parish, 300 Mildred NW (Oct. 12) – cafeteria

Los Puentes Charter School, 4012 Fourth NW (Oct. 12)

Mountain Mahogany Community School, 5014 4th NW (Oct. 12)

Panda Express, 8126 San Pedro NE (Oct. 12)

Escuela del Sol Montessori, 1114 Seventh NW (Oct. 12)

BitterSweets Bakery, 9401 Golf Course NW (Oct. 12)

Casa Q, 1509 Euclid NE (Oct. 12)

St. Therese Catholic School, 311 Shropshire NW (Oct. 12)