Korn Ferry qualifier set for UNM South

Jamie Sadlowski, who made a name for himself as a long drive champion, is among a field of 72 players vying to reach the Korn Ferry Tour, as they compete in a second-stage event at the UNM Championship South Golf Course Tuesday through Friday.

Sadlowski, the 2008 and 2009 REMAX World Long Drive Champion, is scheduled to tee off on No. 10 at 9:10 a.m. He is among a handful of names who enter the event with notable accolades and achievements. They’re vying to reach the final stage to gain status to play on the Korn Ferry Tour as a path to play on the PGA Tour.

The field includes former Baylor All-American Cooper Dossey, who won a Korn Ferry Tour first-stage event last month. His one-shot win with a 22-under four-day total featured a 13-under 59 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

Quade Cummins, a former Oklahoma standout, has familiarity with the UNM Championship South course. He won the Pacific Coast Amateur Championship with a 20-under score at UNM Championship South in July of 2019.

Finland’s Toni Hakula, who had three top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, is also in the field. He played on the University of Texas 2012 national championship team with current PGA Tour pros Jordan Speith, Kramer Hickok and Dylan Frittelli. Olin Browne Jr., the son of the three-time winner on the PGA Tour who is on the Champions Tour, will also be competing this week in Albuquerque.

Event staff, which includes Sun Country Golf House and the Korn Ferry Tour, is planning to start Tuesday’s action at 8:30 because of expected frost from cold temperatures, but weather should become warmer later in the week and is expected to start at 8 a.m. with play through 3 p.m.