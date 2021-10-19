Cochise County authorities investigate Mescal fatal shooting

MESCAL, Ariz. — Cochise County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in the small city of Mescal.

A 56-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in a family dispute, County sheriff’s officials said.

They said Michael Schwestak went to a relative’s home and allegedly threatened her family.

The woman told authorities that Schwestak wanted to meet the woman’s husband and insinuated that an incident would result if he did.

Schwestak returned to the residence and allegedly was shot by the woman’s husband and pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The name of the shooter hasn’t been released.

Sheriff’s officials said no charges have been filed at this time, and the case has been forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for review.