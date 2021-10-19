 NM Supreme Court: Hidden weapon can still constitute 'aggravated assault' - Albuquerque Journal

NM Supreme Court: Hidden weapon can still constitute ‘aggravated assault’

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The state Supreme Court ruled Monday that an attacker can be convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without actually brandishing a gun.

The ruling upheld the finding of juvenile delinquency of a 12-year-old boy who brought a BB gun to school and later made threatening comments to the school’s principal.

The BB gun remained concealed in the child’s waistband until police searched the boy.

In a unanimous opinion, the court clarified that an attacker has “used” a deadly weapon to commit aggravated assault as long as the victim knows, or has reason to know, that the attacker is armed.

The ruling stems from a February 2018 incident in which a student brought an air-powered BB gun to a Clovis middle school, according to the opinion. The principal took the sixth-grade student, Zachariah G., to his office after learning the child had a weapon on campus.

Zachariah refused to produce the gun after the principal observed a bulge in the boy’s waistband and found BB gun accessories in the boy’s pockets.

While waiting for police to arrive, Zachariah made comments to the principal, including, “Are you afraid to die?” and “How would you feel if a 12 year old shot you?”

A 9th Judicial District Court judge found the boy to be a juvenile delinquent after a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The state Court of Appeals later affirmed the finding of juvenile delinquency because the child “used” the BB gun in the assault.

Justices rejected the argument by the boy’s attorney that use of a deadly weapon should require “weapons-related conduct,” such as brandishing a gun.

Writing for the court, Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil said that an attacker makes use of a weapon when “the victim knows or, based on the defendant’s words or actions, has reason to know that the defendant has a deadly weapon” used in the commission of an assault.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Tech giant planning cargo facility at Sunport
ABQnews Seeker
Amazon is looking to expand its ... Amazon is looking to expand its presence in New Mexico by building a 30,000-square-foot air cargo fa ...
2
NM Supreme Court: Hidden weapon can still constitute 'aggravated ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ruling upholds juvenile delinquency finding for ... Ruling upholds juvenile delinquency finding for boy, 12, at school with concealed BB gun
3
Mayoral candidates pour money into media buys
ABQnews Seeker
Pro-stadium PAC spending more than all ... Pro-stadium PAC spending more than all council candidates combined
4
Bill mandates vaccines for police, firefighters
ABQnews Seeker
Councilor cites workers' high level of ... Councilor cites workers' high level of interaction with public
5
Zoo's elephants trumpet new overlook deck
ABQnews Seeker
BioPark holds ribbon-cutting for visitor, event ... BioPark holds ribbon-cutting for visitor, event space as animals roar
6
NM firm prepares to market cell-signal booster
ABQnews Seeker
A lightweight, portable cell-signal booster recently ... A lightweight, portable cell-signal booster recently got a boost of its own from testing by Sandia N ...
7
New Mexico enacts crisis standards for hospitals
ABQnews Seeker
Survival chances, not age or ethnicity, ... Survival chances, not age or ethnicity, are key to rationing care
8
Grammer's MWC ballot: League strong at top, Lobos and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Can we just play some hoops ... Can we just play some hoops again, already? New Mexico college basketball fans have waited long enough for their beloved Lobos and Aggies to ...
9
ABQ startup builds AI system to monitor satellites
ABQnews Seeker
The Air Force Research Laboratory is ... The Air Force Research Laboratory is betting $750,000 on a new system that Albuquerque-based data an ...