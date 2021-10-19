 Ex-Gov. Martinez makes APS board endorsement - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Gov. Martinez makes APS board endorsement

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Former Gov. Susana Martinez is weighing in on the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education race with an endorsement of Courtney Jackson for the District 7 seat.

Former Governor Susana Martinez

In a campaign email, Martinez called Jackson a “strong conservative” who is up against “liberal union bosses” wanting to maintain the “status quo.”

Jackson is running against Nicholas Bevins and Julie Brenning.

The three candidates are looking to win the open seat currently held by board President David Peercy, who declined to seek reelection after serving 12 years on the board.

In the email, Martinez urged voters to contribute to Jackson’s campaign, saying her opponent is supported by “status quo politicians on the school board” and “the unions” who will be spending lots of money to defeat Jackson.

Brenning, who garnered an endorsement from the Albuquerque Teachers Federation, has raised $31,792.99 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance filing records for the reporting period ending Oct. 12.

According to records, $5,000 of that came from the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

Courtney Jackson

Meanwhile, Jackson has raised $43,549 during that same period, with the largest contribution of $5,200 coming from Peterson Properties.

Bevins has raised $709.05.

This is not the first time that Martinez has publicly backed a candidate for the APS Board of Education.

In 2015, as governor, she recorded an autodial phone message in support of Peggy Muller-Aragon for the District 2 seat.

Martinez’s reelection campaign also made a $15,000 contribution to Muller-Aragon.

Muller-Aragon won the election against incumbent Kathy Korte with 63% of the vote.

At the time, Korte had criticized some of Martinez’s education initiatives, among them the teacher evaluation system.


