 Fire burns large apartment complex near downtown Boulder - Albuquerque Journal

Fire burns large apartment complex near downtown Boulder

By Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Firefighters responded to large fire at an apartment complex in Boulder early Tuesday morning.

Two residents suffered minor injuries in the fire, which affected 83 units near downtown, but did not have to go to the hospital, a Boulder Fire-Rescue firefighter said.

The fire was considered under control by 5:40 a.m.

Josh Simpson, who lives across the street from the complex, told KMGH-TV that he brought residents shoes and clothes as they evacuated because of the fire. He said he saw the fire spread into three buildings within 10 minutes.

“We saw a couple of the firefighters get a couple people off the balcony because I think the main part of the fire was in the stairwell between the units, so I think a couple people had to go off their balconies,” he said.


