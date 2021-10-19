Arizona increases in cases, deaths high after 2-day hiatus

PHOENIX — Arizona on Tuesday reported unusually high numbers of 5,660 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 more virus deaths as the state’s dashboard caught up on reporting some pandemic metrics after a two-day hiatus for a system update.

After releasing no reports Sunday or Monday for additional cases and deaths, the Department of Health Services’ dashboard reported that the state’s pandemic totals rose to 1,137,636 cases and 20,674 deaths, the dashboard reported.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations topped 1,700 for the the first time in five days as 1,703 virus patients occupied hospital bed on Monday, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 2,601 new cases per day on Oct. 3 to 1,659.3 new cases per day on Sunday, which was the first of the two days that the state didn’t report additional cases.

The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 46.4 to 20.7 during the same period.