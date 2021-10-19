 Arizona increases in cases, deaths high after 2-day hiatus - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona increases in cases, deaths high after 2-day hiatus

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona on Tuesday reported unusually high numbers of 5,660 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 more virus deaths as the state’s dashboard caught up on reporting some pandemic metrics after a two-day hiatus for a system update.

After releasing no reports Sunday or Monday for additional cases and deaths, the Department of Health Services’ dashboard reported that the state’s pandemic totals rose to 1,137,636 cases and 20,674 deaths, the dashboard reported.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations topped 1,700 for the the first time in five days as 1,703 virus patients occupied hospital bed on Monday, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 2,601 new cases per day on Oct. 3 to 1,659.3 new cases per day on Sunday, which was the first of the two days that the state didn’t report additional cases.

The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 46.4 to 20.7 during the same period.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fire burns large apartment complex near downtown Boulder
Around the Region
Firefighters responded to large fire at ... Firefighters responded to large fire at an apartment complex in Boulder early Tuesday morning. Two residents suffered minor injuries in the fire, which affected ...
2
Cochise County authorities investigate Mescal fatal shooting
Around the Region
Cochise County authorities are investigating a ... Cochise County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in the small community of Mescal. A 56-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in a family ...
3
Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP
Around the Region
Texas Republicans approved on Monday redrawn ... Texas Republicans approved on Monday redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive ...
4
Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 13th time in 19 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 30 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the 13th time in the past 19 days. The ...
5
QAnon figure says he's running for congress to fix ...
Around the Region
Ron Watkins, one of the most ... Ron Watkins, one of the most prominent figures in the QAnon conspiracy movement, said Monday he is running for Congress in Arizona because the ...
6
Judge charged with felony menacing loses leadership job
Around the Region
A Colorado state judge was removed ... A Colorado state judge was removed from his leadership position after being charged with felony menacing on Saturday. Judge Mark Thompson, the chief judge ...
7
Suspect in sexual assault by ASU campus remains at ...
Around the Region
Arizona State University police are searching ... Arizona State University police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint. An ASU crime alert said the victim reported ...
8
FAA: Small plane crashes in Pima County; No survivors ...
Around the Region
The wreckage of a small plane ... The wreckage of a small plane has been located in Pima County and there appears to be no survivors, authorities said Monday. Federal Aviation ...
9
US formally removes Colorado River fish's endangered status
Around the Region
The humpback chub, a rare fish ... The humpback chub, a rare fish found only in the Colorado River basin, has been brought back from the brink of extinction after decades ...