 Tucson police and local ranchers help capture a roaming bull - Albuquerque Journal

Tucson police and local ranchers help capture a roaming bull

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school.

The animal somehow got loose in Rita Ranch and police tweeted that the animal was spotted casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home’s front lawn.

Police blocked off the street with their SUVS and ranchers in the area helped corral the bull before it was captured.

Police said ranchers were trying to help get the bull back to its rightful owner.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
US Labor Department warns 3 GOP states over COVID ...
Around the Region
The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to ... The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to revoke the authority for three Republican-controlled states to handle their own workplace safety enforcement because they have refused ...
2
Fire burns large apartment complex near downtown Boulder
Around the Region
Firefighters were investigating the cause of ... Firefighters were investigating the cause of a large fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Boulder early Tuesday and continued to smolder ...
3
No major injuries after plane runs off Texas runway, ...
Around the Region
No one was seriously hurt when ... No one was seriously hurt when an airplane taking passengers to the AL Championship Series game in Boston ran off a runway and burned ...
4
Pima board appoints Stahl Hamilton to fill Senate vacancy
Around the Region
The Pima County Board of Supervisors ... The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-0 to appoint state Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton to fill a midterm vacancy in the ...
5
SC attorney Alex Murdaugh denied bond on $3M theft ...
Around the Region
A judge denied bond Tuesday for ... A judge denied bond Tuesday for a prominent South Carolina attorney who has become embroiled in two multimillion-dollar insurance fraud cases months after he ...
6
Slain Phoenix-area deputy honored at funeral
Around the Region
A Maricopa County sheriff's deputy who ... A Maricopa County sheriff's deputy who died after being beaten by a suspect was remembered as man who lived his dream to protect and ...
7
Gila River tribe breaks ground on 4th casino in ...
Around the Region
The Gila River Indian Community's gambling ... The Gila River Indian Community's gambling operation has begun construction of its fourth casino in metro Phoenix. Gila River Hotels & Casinos on Monday ...
8
Arizona increases in cases, deaths high after 2-day hiatus
Around the Region
Arizona on Tuesday reported unusually high ... Arizona on Tuesday reported unusually high numbers of 5,660 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 more virus deaths as the state's dashboard caught up ...
9
Cochise County authorities investigate Mescal fatal shooting
Around the Region
Cochise County authorities are investigating a ... Cochise County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in the small community of Mescal. A 56-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in a family ...