 BCSO release footage of crowd shooting guns in Downtown ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO release footage of crowd shooting guns in Downtown ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer


Detectives have released security footage showing several people shooting guns atop a parking garage in Downtown Albuquerque earlier this month.

The Oct. 11 video shows multiple people meandering on the top level of the Simms Building parking garage, at Gold and Fifth SW, as they nonchalantly shoot guns in the air or toward other buildings.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has charged one person, 20-year-old Noah Tapia, in connection with the incident and are now looking for the others.

Noah Tapia (MDC)

Deputies say Tapia and others in the group are responsible for $45,000 in gunfire damage to the Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square building at Silver and Fourth SW.

The bullets went through 10 windows and into a $5,000 painting, resulting in the building being closed for over a week while repairs were done.

BCSO also released a second video to its Twitter account, showing the suspect vehicles leaving the parking garage.


