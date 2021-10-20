NM virus cases inch up slowly

SANTA FE — The number of daily COVID-19 cases in New Mexico hit an unusual equilibrium over the last month, failing to recede even as the nation sees a dip in new infections.

The leveling out has kept New Mexico’s seven-day rolling average between roughly 600 and 800 cases a day for the monthlong period ending Oct. 10, the last four weeks with full data available, according to the state Department of Health.

It has persisted even as the national case average has fallen by 36% over the same time frame.

New Mexico’s flat trend has frustrated health officials hoping for a decline as hospitals and intensive care units remain full — a result not just of COVID-19 infections but also people seeking care after having delayed hospital visits earlier in the pandemic.

Dr. Jason Mitchell, chief medical officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said New Mexico’s stable case rate is influenced by the number of people getting vaccinated and public behavior, such as the wearing of masks indoors.

The plateau, he said, suggests neither factor is changing much.

“To drive cases lower, we have to pull one of those levers,” Mitchell said in an interview. “The best lever, of course, is vaccination.”

The share of New Mexico adults fully vaccinated has climbed just 2 percentage points over the last four weeks, reaching 71.9% on Tuesday. About 53.7% of youngsters 12 to 17 have completed their shots.

The pace of vaccinations could accelerate next month, when a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved for children 5 to 11.

Mitchell said the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and will help protect others, not just the person who gets the shot.

“The upside is we have a solution, which is to get vaccinated,” Mitchell said of the plateau, “and that’s where I think we need to focus.”

Gradual increase

Dr. David Scrase, who leads the human services and health departments in New Mexico, said in a public briefing this week that the plateau may be evolving into a slight increase in cases, though test results for the last few days are still coming in.

He shared a bar chart showing the state’s rolling seven-day average fluctuating generally between 600 and 800 cases a day between Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. The dates correspond to when the specimen was collected for testing, not the day the cases are announced to the public.

The trend bottoms out around 600 on Sept. 21 before climbing slowly into October.

“We’re now in week six of a plateau or gradual rise in cases,” Scrase said Monday.

Federal data shows a similar increase. New Mexico’s daily case average climbed about 18% in the 30-day period ending Oct. 12, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Colorado saw a similar trend, its case totals growing about 22% over that period. Texas and Arizona, by contrast, enjoyed decreases — Texas dramatically so.

The nation as a whole also saw a decline. The seven-day average plunged from about 142,000 cases on Sept. 12 to 92,000 on Oct. 10, a 36% decline.

New Mexico’s leveling out of cases comes after the highly contagious delta variant of the virus fueled a dramatic surge in cases late this summer.

In a written statement Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Christine Ross said case rates and trends vary widely throughout the nation.

“We don’t have an ‘answer’ as to why we saw this plateau,” she said, “but we can probably reasonably expect a downward trend soon given what we know about the delta surges and national trends.”

Hospitalizations climb

New Mexico reported 517 new cases Tuesday, strikingly similar to the 540 cases announced exactly two weeks ago.

Tuesday’s case totals included 171 infections in Bernalillo County.

The Department of Health also announced 10 more COVID-19 deaths, adults ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s. The statewide death toll is 4,952 residents.

The state also reported 350 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a 14% increase over the last week.

New Mexico issued an order this week allowing hospitals to activate crisis standards of care if needed, a move that grants some legal protection for doctors called on to work outside their normal scope of practice. The order is also intended to standardize decision-making when the demand for intensive-care beds or other resources outstrips the supply.

The full hospitals aren’t entirely attributable to COVID-19 infections. Doctors and nurses say they are seeing sicker patients — and more of them — than usual for a host of medical conditions.

“We have a lot more people in the hospital right now with non-COVID-related illnesses, some of which we believe are related to delays in care during the worst part of the pandemic,” Scrase said.

The bulk of the COVID-19 infections are preventable, health officials say, if people get vaccinated.

Individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated made up about 90% of the COVID-19 deaths, 82% of the hospitalizations and 76% of the cases in a recent four-week period, according to state data.