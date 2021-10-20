 Ex-Alabama, PGA player Lovelady leads Korn Ferry qualifier at UNM - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Alabama, PGA player Lovelady leads Korn Ferry qualifier at UNM

By Steve Virgen / Journal Asst. Sports Editor

Tom Lovelady, who played on the PGA Tour in 2018 and 2019, shot 5-under-par 66 for the top score and a one-stroke lead in the first of four rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour second stage qualifying event at UNM Championship South Golf Course on Tuesday.

Lovelady, who played on back-to-back national championship teams (2013, 2014) at Alabama with Justin Thomas, collected five birdies during his bogey-free round. He birdied hole Nos. 2, 4, 12, 15 and 18. Lovelady has also played on the Korn Ferry Tour before, as has Garrett Osborn, who shot 4-under, along with Albert Pistorius of Canada.

The top 19 players in a field of 75 advance to the final qualifying stage for the Korn Ferry Tour. Play continues each day through Friday.Click here for scores.

 

 

 


