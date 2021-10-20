 In Pictures: Scenic Views, Vintage Train - Albuquerque Journal

In Pictures: Scenic Views, Vintage Train

By Eddie Moore / North Chief Photographer


Tourists from all over the country come to the small towns of Chama, New Mexico, and Antonito, Colorado, to ride the 140-year-old narrow gauge Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railway through the Rocky Mountains.

The railroad track between Chama and Antonito was built in 1880 as part of the San Juan Extension of the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad. The railroad was founded by Gen. William J.

Palmer, who envisioned a railroad line from Denver through El Paso, Texas, that terminated in Mexico.

With the discovery of gold and silver in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, Palmer changed his focus to building a rail line known as the “San Juan Extension” to reach these remote areas.

In Colorado, the line ran from Walsenburg to Alamosa then down into Chama then back into Colorado to Durango and Silverton. The rail line was an engineering marvel of its time, climbing over steep passes and down into deep gorges.

The train runs daily through Oct. 24 out of both Chama and Antonito. This time of year the railroad adds extra cars to accommodate tourists enjoying the fall colors.

On a recent weekday two locomotives were used to pull 368 passengers through golden aspens to the top of Cumbres Pass at over 10,000 feet.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque's median home price now $298,000
ABQnews Seeker
Metro Albuquerque's rapid home price growth ... Metro Albuquerque's rapid home price growth has leveled off slightly in recent months, but tha ...
2
NM records 1,132 new virus cases, seven additional deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico inched closer to a ... New Mexico inched closer to a grim milestone — 5,000 deaths related to COVID-19 — on Thursday, after state health officials reported seven additional ...
3
Navajo group alleges uranium mining violates human rights
ABQnews Seeker
Christine Smith, a first grade teacher ... Christine Smith, a first grade teacher at Crownpoint Elementary in northwest New Mexico, lives a few hundred feet from a processing plant for a ...
4
1 killed, 1 injured by prop firearm on Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman was killed and a ... A woman was killed and a man was injured when they were shot by a prop firearm Thursday afternoon at a movie set outside ...
5
Judge hands down six year sentence to man involved ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was sentenced to 6 ... A man was sentenced to 6 years in prison Thursday for his role in a 2017 crash that killed an Albuquerque woman and her ...
6
State seeking new members for cannabis committee
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is taking applications to ... New Mexico is taking applications to fill two open positions on the state's new Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee.
7
Crime Stoppers ups reward for ABQ homicide cases
ABQnews Seeker
The cash reward for tips in ... The cash reward for tips in Albuquerque slayings has more than doubled as the city grapples with a record-breaking year of homicides - many ...
8
FBI: Suspect decapitated man, torched head on Navajo Nation
ABQnews Seeker
What goes around, comes around. That’s ... What goes around, comes around. That’s what authorities say a bloodied hitchhiker told his ride hours after he decapitated a man with an ax ...
9
CYFD probes child's death, reviews procedures
ABQnews Seeker
Aunt says she reported abuse of ... Aunt says she reported abuse of tot, siblings; dad, grandmother charged