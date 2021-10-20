 Man who fell from Pit suite settles for $144K - Albuquerque Journal

Man who fell from Pit suite settles for $144K

By Associated Press

SANTA FE — A man who fell from a luxury suite at The Pit onto concrete stairs below has been awarded $144,000 under a state-negotiated settlement, according to settlement documents obtained Monday.

During a Lobos basketball game in December 2016 at the University of New Mexico, Eduardo Bracamonte Jr. of Peralta fell while making his way to a seat, and his momentum carried him over a short wall.

He plunged about 20 feet into the arena’s main seating area and later sued for damages in state district court, alleging that the design and arrangement of the suite were dangerous.

The state paid one-third of the settlement, while contractors on a 2010 stadium renovation paid the remainder. UNM and contractors deny any wrongdoing.

University spokesman Daniel Jiron said Monday by email that no modifications have been made to the suites, and he highlighted that the settlement was made solely as a business and economic decision.

The lawsuit from Bracamonte says that his son witnessed the fall and was emotionally traumatized. The son received $6,000 under the settlement agreement.

Bracamonte landed feet-first, shattering bones in his foot and ankle.

About 40 luxury suites were added during the 2010 renovation to the university arena known as The Pit.

An attorney for Bracamonte could not be reached immediately by phone.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
ABQ stadium bond question is botched
ABQnews Seeker
Ballot correctly describes gross receipts tax ... Ballot correctly describes gross receipts tax issue, then mislabels it as GO bond
2
UNM regents give up power over purchasing
ABQnews Seeker
Administration given the power to make ... Administration given the power to make decisions
3
Televised mayoral debate gets personal
ABQnews Seeker
Gonzales accuses Keller of 'serious misconduct,' ... Gonzales accuses Keller of 'serious misconduct,' mayor denies allegations
4
Man who fell from Pit suite settles for $144K
ABQnews Seeker
A man who fell from a ... A man who fell from a luxury suite at The Pit onto concrete stairs below has been awarded $144,000 under a state-negotiated settlement, according ...
5
Noncritical amount of toxic chemicals found in private wells
ABQnews Seeker
EPA links exposure to low birth ... EPA links exposure to low birth weights, certain cancers
6
Suspect held in monthlong string of robberies
ABQnews Seeker
Bandit apologized to victims in over ... Bandit apologized to victims in over a dozen alleged heists
7
Man charged in mother's slaying on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
She had posted bond for son ... She had posted bond for son on Oct. 5 to clear a warrant
8
DA to refer Gonzales fraud case to State Police
ABQnews Seeker
Case to be forwarded after mayoral ... Case to be forwarded after mayoral election
9
Former pediatric surgeon pleads guilty to child porn charges
ABQnews Seeker
Physician worked at Presbyterian Healthcare Services Physician worked at Presbyterian Healthcare Services