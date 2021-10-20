 Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths 14th time in 20 days - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths 14th time in 20 days

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 85 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the 14th time in the past 20 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,464.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Based on cases from Oct. 1-14, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 31 communities due to the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Body of California woman who drowned in Colorado River ...
Around the Region
The body of a California woman ... The body of a California woman who reportedly drowned along with her husband in the Colorado River last week was recovered Tuesday, according to ...
2
Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths 14th time in 20 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 85 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the 14th time in the past 20 days. The ...
3
No sentence reduction for man convicted in 2015 Texas ...
Around the Region
A judge has refused to reduce ... A judge has refused to reduce the 30-year prison sentence for an Arizona man convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a ...
4
Plane burns after takeoff mishap in Texas; no one ...
Around the Region
A plane taking passengers from Texas ... A plane taking passengers from Texas to the AL Championship Series game in Boston burst into flames after it ran off a runway during ...
5
US Labor Department warns 3 GOP states over COVID ...
Around the Region
The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to ... The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to revoke the authority for three Republican-controlled states to handle their own workplace safety enforcement because they have refused ...
6
Arizona police and local ranchers help catch a roaming ...
Around the Region
No bull: Tucson police had to ... No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school. The animal somehow ...
7
Fire burns large apartment complex near downtown Boulder
Around the Region
Firefighters were investigating the cause of ... Firefighters were investigating the cause of a large fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Boulder early Tuesday and continued to smolder ...
8
Pima board appoints Stahl Hamilton to fill Senate vacancy
Around the Region
The Pima County Board of Supervisors ... The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-0 to appoint state Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton to fill a midterm vacancy in the ...
9
SC attorney Alex Murdaugh denied bond on $3M theft ...
Around the Region
A judge denied bond Tuesday for ... A judge denied bond Tuesday for a prominent South Carolina attorney who has become embroiled in two multimillion-dollar insurance fraud cases months after he ...