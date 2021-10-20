 Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park - Albuquerque Journal

Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

DENVER — The parents of a 6-year-old Colorado girl who fell 110 feet (34 meters) to her death on a theme park ride after not being buckled in filed a lawsuit against the park Wednesday, alleging it recklessly caused her death by failing to train the ride’s operators despite previous problems with its seat belts.

State investigators concluded that Wongel Estifanos’ death on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sept. 5 was the result of multiple operator errors. The girl was sitting on top of two seat belts instead of wearing them across her lap, and two newly hired operators never noticed despite doing checks, according to a report from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Investigators also found that an alarm system warned of a problem, but one of the workers reset it and started the ride because they weren’t trained well enough to know what to do about it, the report said.

The lawsuit cites the investigation’s findings and also alleges that the park failed to turn over two previous complaints about passengers not being initially strapped in to state investigators.

The park declined to comment on the lawsuit but extended its condolences to the family.


