NM preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids

SANTA FE — New Mexico is preparing to start giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to children between ages 5 to 11, with the state set to receive 24,600 doses in its initial allotment once the age eligibility expansion is approved.

A state Department of Health spokesman said Wednesday no vaccine shipments will occur until a federal advisory panel gives emergency authorization for the vaccine to be given to younger children, which could happen by as soon as next week.

Once that happens, New Mexico has pre-ordered and is expected to get a total of 66,000 vaccine doses over three waves, DOH spokesman David Morgan said. The state does not yet have an exact timeline for those waves, he added.

Currently, only those age 12 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The eligibility was expanded to residents age 12 to 15 years old in May, and 53.8% of New Mexicans between the ages of 12 to 17 had received all doses necessary to be fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to DOH data.

Approving the vaccine for younger residents has taken more time, as researchers have conducted multiple pediatric trials in recent months to gauge immune system response and possible side effects.

If approved, the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old would be similar to the adult vaccine but a much smaller dose — a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now, according to the Associated Press.

Under a plan announced this week by the White House, the vaccine would be available at pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies, health care clinics and possibly even schools and community health centers.

There would also be enough vaccine doses available for all 28 million children age 5 to 11 years old nationally, according to President Joe Biden’s administration.

In New Mexico, there have been roughly 44,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases involving kids under age 18 — or 16.5% of all cases — as of this week, according to DOH data.

Children have made up even a higher proportion of cases over the last week, though only 287 children have been hospitalized in New Mexico since the start of the pandemic — or about 1.6% of all hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, five children have died statewide due to COVID-19, including a 12-year old boy in Albuquerque who succumbed to the virus in November 2020.

New Mexico health officials have said they don’t plan to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for school attendance. The state currently requires immunizations for polio, Hepatitis B and several other diseases in order for students to attend schools, though there are some allowable exemptions.

“We will not be moving toward requiring the vaccine,” former Health Secretary Tracie Collins told members of a legislative panel this summer.

Overall, there have been 4,966 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit New Mexico in March 2020, after state health officials announced 14 additional deaths on Wednesday.

They also reported 630 new cases statewide and 365 hospitalizations — up from 310 a week earlier.

The state Department of Health activated crisis standards of care for its hospital system this week for a second time — the first time was in December 2020 — in order to be able to ration care amid a shortage of intensive care beds and nurses.

Hospital officials have said a mix of COVID-19 patients and those needing treatment for other conditions have swamped many intensive care units in New Mexico, which is also struggling with a nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.