Prosecutors allege judge used AR-15 rifle in menacing case

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

DENVER — A Colorado state judge charged with felony menacing is accused of using an AR-15 style rifle to intimidate the alleged victim in the case, according to a court filing released Wednesday.

In the document charging Judge Mark Thompson with one count of felony menacing, prosecutors allege he used the rifle to place or attempt to place the alleged victim in fear of imminent seriously bodily injury on July 25. The name of the alleged victim was redacted from the document and there were no details included about what allegedly happened.

Thompson’s lawyer did not return a telephone call or email seeking comment.

Thompson had served as the chief judge for the 5th Judicial District until he was charged Saturday following an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Another judge was appointed to fill in as chief judge for the district, which includes Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties, while Thompson’s case is pending.

The case was initially listed as suppressed from public view but a court spokesperson said Wednesday that it was no longer suppressed. In a court filing, prosecutors requested the secrecy because Thompson is a public official and “prominent member” of the community, The Denver Post reported.

Although judges have been required since May to issue written orders that explain why they are limiting public access to a case and why there is not a less restrictive way to protect information, such as through redactions, a judge’s order allowing the case to be suppressed did not address that, the Post said.

Thompson was issued a summons to appear in court on Dec. 17 in response to the charge. He was not arrested so no arrest affidavit, which details the evidence gathered against a suspect, was issued.