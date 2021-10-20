Prep football: This week’s games to watch (Oct. 21-22)

All listed games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

1. Rio Rancho (6-0, 2-0 in 1-6A) at Volcano Vista (5-3, 2-1), Nusenda Community Stadium: The sixth-ranked Hawks were fantastic for most of the first half last week against Cleveland, but they’ll need four quarters of that level if they hope to challenge the second-ranked Rams, who have steamrolled just about everyone on their schedule. Cleveland will clinch the 1-6A title if it beats West Mesa on Friday and if Volcano Vista wins this game.

2. Goddard (5-2, 1-0 in 4-5A) at Artesia (5-3, 0-1): The Bulldogs fell to Roswell in the final minute last week, making this a must-win if Artesia wants to win district. A loss would force Artesia to play on the opening weekend of the playoffs. Goddard hasn’t been 100 percent healthy all season and will need its strong run game to limit Artesia’s offensive touches.

3. Hobbs (4-4, 1-1 in 3-6A) at Centennial (7-1, 3-0), Field of Dreams: Meanwhile, there are two 6A teams with district championship aspirations in their own hands. La Cueva is one (the Bears meet struggling Manzano), and Centennial, in its regular-season finale, is the other. If the Hawks win, they’re a lock for a top-4 seed.

4. St. Michael’s (7-1, 2-0 in 2-3A) at Robertson (6-2, 1-1): As the second-ranked Horsemen and fourth-ranked Cardinals get set to battle, this district already has delivered a couple of terrific finishes (Raton-Robertson, West Las Vegas-St. Mike’s), and this game could join the list. There is a legit chance of a three-way tie for first place in this district.

5. Santa Teresa (7-1, 1-0 in 3-5A) at Mayfield (4-4, 1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Field of Dreams: The Warriors, coming off a dramatic last-minute win against Deming, have won seven in a row after an opening-night loss to Lovington. The Trojans’ schedule has been demanding, and we’ll see if a regular dose of 6A opponents has them ready for this huge district showdown that could and probably should determine the first-place finisher.

6. Sandia (3-4, 2-1 in 2/5-6A) at Clovis (3-4, 3-1): It’s a special six-pack of Games to Watch as the stakes rise for everyone. How will the Matadors respond after their game vs. Eldorado had to be canceled last week because of a positive COVID test on the Sandia roster? Clovis has won three straight and has some momentum; Sandia had that, too, before the coronavirus got in the way.