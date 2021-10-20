 Prep football: This week's games to watch (Oct. 21-22) - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football: This week’s games to watch (Oct. 21-22)

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

All listed games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

1. Rio Rancho (6-0, 2-0 in 1-6A) at Volcano Vista (5-3, 2-1), Nusenda Community Stadium: The sixth-ranked Hawks were fantastic for most of the first half last week against Cleveland, but they’ll need four quarters of that level if they hope to challenge the second-ranked Rams, who have steamrolled just about everyone on their schedule. Cleveland will clinch the 1-6A title if it beats West Mesa on Friday and if Volcano Vista wins this game.

2. Goddard (5-2, 1-0 in 4-5A) at Artesia (5-3, 0-1): The Bulldogs fell to Roswell in the final minute last week, making this a must-win if Artesia wants to win district. A loss would force Artesia to play on the opening weekend of the playoffs. Goddard hasn’t been 100 percent healthy all season and will need its strong run game to limit Artesia’s offensive touches.

3. Hobbs (4-4, 1-1 in 3-6A) at Centennial (7-1, 3-0), Field of Dreams: Meanwhile, there are two 6A teams with district championship aspirations in their own hands. La Cueva is one (the Bears meet struggling Manzano), and Centennial, in its regular-season finale, is the other. If the Hawks win, they’re a lock for a top-4 seed.

4. St. Michael’s (7-1, 2-0 in 2-3A) at Robertson (6-2, 1-1): As the second-ranked Horsemen and fourth-ranked Cardinals get set to battle, this district already has delivered a couple of terrific finishes (Raton-Robertson, West Las Vegas-St. Mike’s), and this game could join the list. There is a legit chance of a three-way tie for first place in this district.

5. Santa Teresa (7-1, 1-0 in 3-5A) at Mayfield (4-4, 1-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Field of Dreams: The Warriors, coming off a dramatic last-minute win against Deming, have won seven in a row after an opening-night loss to Lovington. The Trojans’ schedule has been demanding, and we’ll see if a regular dose of 6A opponents has them ready for this huge district showdown that could and probably should determine the first-place finisher.

6. Sandia (3-4, 2-1 in 2/5-6A) at Clovis (3-4, 3-1): It’s a special six-pack of Games to Watch as the stakes rise for everyone. How will the Matadors respond after their game vs. Eldorado had to be canceled last week because of a positive COVID test on the Sandia roster? Clovis has won three straight and has some momentum; Sandia had that, too, before the coronavirus got in the way.

 

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prep football: This week's games to watch (Oct. 21-22)
Featured Sports
All listed games kick off at ... All listed games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted. 1. Rio Rancho (6-0, 2-0 in 1-6A) at Volcano Vista (5-3, 2-1), Nusenda ...
2
Combat sports notes: Lovato rewarded for her persistence
Boxing/MMA
After at first not succeeding, Amanda ... After at first not succeeding, Amanda Lovato didn't merely try, try again.She tried, t ...
3
Fankam, Hope find each other at the right time
Featured Sports
Probably, when Amy Fankam finished her ... Probably, when Amy Fankam finished her playing career at Notre Dame, where she was an All-American, ...
4
UNM has no answers for offense or who will ...
College
If the University of New Mexico ... If the University of New Mexico had to play against Wyoming on Tuesday, senior quarterback Te ...
5
United hosts big game, tries to protect playoff spot
Featured Sports
Like it or not, late-season drama ... Like it or not, late-season drama almost seems to suit New Mexico United.A last-minute ...
6
In brief: Lobo cross country ascends to No. 1; ...
College
Lobo runners ranked No. 1 The ... Lobo runners ranked No. 1 The University of New Mexico women's cross country team is atop the national rankings. Led by Stefanie Parsons' 12th-place ...
7
Korn Ferry qualifier set for UNM South
Featured Sports
Jamie Sadlowski, who made a name ... Jamie Sadlowski, who made a name for himself as a long drive champion, is among a field of 72 player ...
8
Locals key to roster building
Baseball
UNM baseballLocals key to roster buildingBy ... UNM baseballLocals key to roster buildingBy Ken Sickenger Journal Staff Writer First-year UNM baseba ...
9
Pieces to the puzzle coming together for Brown
Baseball
Four months into his tenure as ... Four months into his tenure as University of New Mexico baseball coach, the shelves in Tod BrownR ...