 Ducey lawyer says Tucson can't fire unvaccinated employees - Albuquerque Journal

Ducey lawyer says Tucson can’t fire unvaccinated employees

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawyer says Tucson’s plan to fire workers who refuse to be vaccinated is illegal.

Ducey’s general counsel, Anni Foster, outlined her objections in a letter to Tucson’s city attorney on Wednesday, a day after the City Council voted to set Dec. 1 deadline for vaccinations.

Tucson officials say their plan is legal after a Maricopa County judge struck down a state law banning vaccine mandates. But Foster says a different section of the law requires the city to accommodate any employee who requests a vaccination exemption for religious reasons and cannot deny the request.

She also said an executive order from earlier this month blocks the city’s plan, warning violating the order “carries a criminal penalty.”

As of last week, around 300 of the city’s 4,000 employees hadn’t been vaccinated or received an exemption.

Under the city’s ordinance, Tucson employees who haven’t received at least one shot of the vaccine and have not received an approved exception or accommodation from the city by Dec. 1 could receive a termination notice as soon as Dec. 3.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Ducey lawyer says Tucson can't fire unvaccinated employees
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey's lawyer says Tucson's ... Gov. Doug Ducey's lawyer says Tucson's plan to fire workers who refuse to be vaccinated is illegal. Ducey's general counsel, Anni Foster, outlined her ...
2
Prosecutors allege judge used AR-15 rifle in menacing case
Around the Region
A Colorado state judge charged with ... A Colorado state judge charged with felony menacing is accused of using an AR-15 style rifle to intimidate the alleged victim in the case, ...
3
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme ...
Around the Region
On her family's first trip since ... On her family's first trip since the pandemic began, 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos got on a vertical drop ride at a Colorado amusement park with ...
4
Colorado Gov announces new state park in western mountains
Around the Region
A private ranch with ponds, springs ... A private ranch with ponds, springs and rare wetland plants in Colorado's western mountains will be part of a new state park, Gov. Jared ...
5
Maricopa County signs onto national opioid settlement
Around the Region
Maricopa County has become the first ... Maricopa County has become the first local government in Arizona to sign onto a massive settlement agreement with pharmaceutical companies over the nation's opioid ...
6
Gunman in Arizona train shooting faced charges in California
Around the Region
The man who died in an ... The man who died in an gunfight in Tucson with law enforcement officers this month after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak ...
7
Authorities: Man shot into apartment, causing explosion
Around the Region
Fire investigators believe a man shot ... Fire investigators believe a man shot into a Dallas apartment and hit a gas line, causing an explosion that injured seven people, including four ...
8
Mistrial declared in ex-Nevada inmate's 2nd Colorado trial
Around the Region
The trial of a former Nevada ... The trial of a former Nevada prison inmate accused of the 1984 killing of a suburban Denver woman ended Wednesday in a mistrial after ...
9
Body of California woman who drowned in Colorado River ...
Around the Region
The body of a California woman ... The body of a California woman who reportedly drowned along with her husband in the Colorado River last week was recovered Tuesday, according to ...