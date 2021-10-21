 Best Bond song ever? Louis Armstrong's 'We Have All the Time in the World' was in 1969's 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' - Albuquerque Journal

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

You have questions. I have some answers.

Daniel Craig in a scene from “No Time to Die,” which marks his final turn as James Bond. (Nicola Dove/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios)

Q: I saw a list recently of the best songs in James Bond movies and there was no mention of the best Bond song ever, “We Have All the Time in the World”! I forgot the name of the movie, but I’m pretty sure that Bond gets married in the movie, his wife gets killed and his last words to her are “We had all the time in the world.” Please tell me the name of that Bond movie.

A: That is in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” the lone Bond film to star George Lazenby as 007 (with Diana Rigg as his doomed wife). At the end of the 1969 movie, holding his dead bride, Bond tells an inquiring officer, “It’s quite all right, really. She’s having a rest. … There’s no hurry, you see. We have all the time in the world.”

Both the film and the song, performed by Louis Armstrong, have resonated with many Bond fans. “We Have All the Time in the World” comes up in the latest Bond, “No Time to Die,” which is also Daniel Craig’s last appearance as Bond — and has Craig saying, “We have all the time in the world.” As film historian Jon Burlingame wrote in Variety, “The melody is heard in Hans Zimmer’s ‘No Time to Die’ underscore right after Craig says the line in the pre-credits sequence. It returns in another, moving scene, near the end of the film — and the full, original Armstrong vocal then plays under the film’s end credits.”

Q: Why is “The Wendy Williams Show” running reruns? When she left for vacation in July, she said they would be back the first of September.

Wendy Williams is the host of “The Wendy Williams Show.” (Courtesy of Debmar-Mercury)

A: Williams has faced a series of health problems that have kept her off the air. In September, the show announced on Instagram that Williams had a breakthrough case of COVID-19, and the show was postponed until Oct. 4. Then it said that Williams “has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work,” pushing the return to Oct. 18. Most recently, the show said there will be new episodes beginning Oct. 18, but “with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels.” Williams, it said, “is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. … More time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties. … As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

Finally, a letter that came in while Matt Amodio was rolling on “Jeopardy!” — to a viewer’s dismay.

Q: Apparently “Jeopardy!” feels that a long-running contestant increases viewership. However, myself and a number of my friends have stopped watching. It is now boring, and I really feel sorry for all those people who waited months or years to be a contestant only to know t

 hey haven’t got a chance. How about setting a number of appearances instead of letting a person go on and on and on? Two or three weeks should certainly be enough to amass a lot of money.

 

“Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodios’ historic run on the show has ended, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5M in prize money. (Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions Inc.)

A: As you now know, Amodio’s streak ended after 38 matches and more than $1.5 million in winnings. As devastating as it could be for some of his competitors, Amodio’s run had this occasional viewer tuning in more often, if only to see if he could be beaten. And his run was still shorter than that of Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games in 2004. The show used to limit how many days a contestant could win — to just five — and, even before Amodio, some fans have called for a return of a limit. But it hardly seems fair to strong contestants to usher them out when they have a chance to keep winning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.

 


