‘Cherry on top’: Actor Julio Macias ‘excited to be part’ of fourth and final season of ‘On My Block’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Julio Macias as Oscar “Spooky” Diaz in the season four premiere of “On My Block.” (Kevin Estrada/Netflix)

Like many others, Julio Macias is adjusting to a new version of life.

Things have changed in the film industry, and he’s embracing it.

Macias is also looking forward to the fourth and final season of the Netflix series “On My Block.”

“I’m excited for the season,” he says. “Four and done. I know the fans obviously want more, but I think we wrapped up the series nicely. I thought the third season would be the final one, but this season is like a little cherry on top. I know the actors were excited to be part of the final season.”

“On My Block” tells the story of four teens from a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood. Their lifelong friendship is tested as they navigate their way through high school. The series is streaming on Netflix, and the fourth season premiered on Oct. 4.

Macias’ character Oscar “Spooky” Diaz, is the elder brother of César. Spooky is also a member of the Santos gang.

During the first two seasons, Macias has a recurring role. In the third season, his character was bumped up to a series regular.

Diaz became a fan favorite.

“It’s very rewarding for me,” Macias says of playing the character. “Embodying somebody like Oscar is amazing. In his Spooky mode, that’s his armor, but I know who Oscar was on the inside.”

Macias says the new season finds Diaz making changes in his life.

He says Diaz joined the gang life to keep his brother safe and the new season sees Diaz shedding more of his armor all while diving into the character’s past.

“I got to see who Oscar was at age 7 or 8,” he says. “That was something interesting to find and play with as an actor. It was more centered on that.”

Macias says Diaz is trying to do the best despite the odds being stacked against him.

“All of these characters are having a tough journey because of where they are from,” he says. “It’s very easy for others to judge because their lives are outside of the norm.”

That’s partly why Macias enjoys being in the cast of the series.

“These are stories that we should be telling,” he says. “Oscar didn’t just wake up and his life was like this. There are decades of generational trauma that has never been dealt with. Oscar is trying to come up and defeat that. He’s learning that we are both the oppressor and the oppressed.”

Macias says Diaz’s journey has been one that can resonate with a lot of viewers.

“César didn’t have a dad, and Oscar wanted to give his brother a better life,” he says. “In that process, Oscar learned what he was showing César. It’s not the whole story when César looks at Spooky and he thinks that he cares more about gang life than César. Truth is, Oscar is holding down this life so his brother isn’t a target.”

Macias says the final season about redemption for Diaz.

“Second chances do exist,” he says. “You have to live with who you were, but there’s always a chance for change moving forward. This isn’t Spooky’s first chance; it’s, like, his 20th. He’s really taking it into consideration in this season. No one is perfect, and you will mess up. But it takes a strong individual to take responsibility in that they want to change and be better.”

Now streaming
The fourth and final season of Netflix’s “On My Block” is streaming, along with the first three seasons.


