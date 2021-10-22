 'We give it our all': Canadian rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids to make New Mexico debut at Launchpad - Albuquerque Journal

‘We give it our all’: Canadian rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids to make New Mexico debut at Launchpad

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Canada-based rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids is touring in support of its album “Life After.” (Courtesy of Sterling LaRose)

For Darren Metz and Quinton Nyce, there’s a lot to pack into their album “Life After.”

It’s not only about living in a pandemic. The Canadian-based rappers were inspired by life after having success.

It was also about life after moving away from home and dealing with depression.

“We felt it was time to tell our personal stories,” Metz says. “We’re vulnerable, and our emotions are raw on this album. It wasn’t easy, but we managed to get it done.”

Both Metz and Nyce – known as Young D and Yung Trybez in their duo, Snotty Nose Rez Kids – grew up in Kitmaat Village, British Columbia.

They are both First Nations and fell in love with hip-hop at an early age.

“Life After” is being released on Friday, Oct. 22. The album’s third single, “Wild Boy,” was released in September. The single “Uncle Rico” became a hit on BET. They will make their Albuquerque debut with a show at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Launchpad.

“We never imagined that everything would take off so quickly,” Nyce says. “It’s been an incredible journey.”

The duo are riding high once again. In early 2020, they were on track to have a breakout year, as they had just booked a 23-city headlining tour across the United States.

With the tour canceled, they went ahead and released the EP “Born Deadly.”

But the year wasn’t a wash, after all – at least professionally.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids were able to get song placements in TV shows such as “Resident Alien,” “Trickster” and “Monkey Beach.”

At home in Canada, their community was still being ravaged by the pandemic.

A low point came when their friend, Taran Kootenhayoo, their tour DJ, died by suicide at the end of 2020.

It brought up a lot of past traumas of suicide in their own lives, and it was months before they began working on music again.

“Everything we did on this album, it came naturally,” Nyce says. “During the pandemic, we had time to reflect on what we went through. The album just kind of came to us. During the first half of the pandemic, we didn’t see each other for months.”

The pair is looking forward to getting back on the road and perform in Albuquerque for the first time.

“Each show, we give it our all,” Metz says. “Coming into a new market is great for us, because it’s a chance for us to show what we can do. We want to bring change to music and tell our stories. Being onstage and on the road is what we’ve dreamed of. We’re able to reach people and connect with them through music.”

Snotty Nose Rez Kids
With Lex Leosis
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
WHERE: Launchpad, 618 Central SW
HOW MUCH: $15, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com


